All aTwitter: 29 June 2023 - Washington rookies report on 21 July, the day after the owners’ vote

"In space, good things can happen"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2023
Coach Rivera on the new style of offense under Eric Bieniemy
This is why as much as everyone wonders about the scheme I’d point to the details of assignments. Are guys able to execute? Then you have a chance. And then of course it’s also about the QB. https://t.co/TYuKrXbgne— John Keim (@john_keim) June 28, 2023
by @2ndWindPod w/ @JahanDotson— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) June 28, 2023
- - #HTTC pic.twitter.com/afmQzmfzNH
Joe Theismann was our last true Franchise QB. Defined by 5+ years as a starter— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) June 28, 2023
Drafted in the 4th round. 6’ tall
He began his NFL career on the bench after a few CFL seasons
Nobody projected him to be a 2xPB, 1xAP & SB champion due to his size & draft position
@Commanders pic.twitter.com/eCEqQKDW8N
Sam Howell— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) June 28, 2023
• 823 rushing yards & 11 rush tds his junior year.
• 90.9 pff rushing grade as a junior
• in 21 Howell had 647 yds AFTER contact.
Andrew Cooper your take is shit. #HTTC let’s roll these boys. https://t.co/BfPsKsNgl5
Request for best QB seasons in #Browns history (since 1981) by total (adj) DYAR. Number 4 will SHOCK you.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) June 28, 2023
Kosar 1987
Kosar 1986
Testaverde 1995
Brissett 2022 (!!!!)
Anderson 2007
Kosar 1989
Mayfield 2018
Mayfield 2020
Kosar 1991
Sipe 1983
(1/2) https://t.co/eCvLmc9p0m
Love the physicality that Kam Curl (31) plays with. Tone setter at the roof. pic.twitter.com/iRw5BswnKd— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 1, 2022
Some @PierreGarcon for you this morning #HTTR pic.twitter.com/lSQ1oujK5I— Washington Redskins (@WashRedskinsNFL) June 28, 2023
Washington rookies report on the 21st. Could be same day as a Harris presser in DC. Could be. https://t.co/XK1oYNz2Aw— John Keim (@john_keim) June 28, 2023
Exactly what I was just saying on @team980 before I saw this from you. I can't ever remember it, no matter the coach that I've covered (Rivera, Gruden, Shanahan, Zorn)....— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 28, 2023
Maybe a byproduct of the last week of OTA's being blown out? https://t.co/gNNVUsAp6f
Was every player told to tweet about the “professional” and “player-led process?” pic.twitter.com/seIF0Z4hKU— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 28, 2023
Initial thoughts on hire of new NFLPA Exec Director Lloyd Howell:— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 28, 2023
-Business background (MBA) not legal, as D Smith was;
-Extensive Government contacts: DoD, DoT, Fed, SEC;
-Engineer
Many leadership roles, will have gravitas in dealing w/NFL owners.
And no, I was not a candidate.
Costly. Was set for biggest salary of his career and was going to be a free agent in 2024. https://t.co/PTnmvL8xGm— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 28, 2023
I'm sure many have said this before me since I'm late to reading this, but:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 28, 2023
• Death
• Taxes
• The NFL announcing a ton of suspensions the Friday before the 4th of July at 4 PM ET
is how I'm interpreting "this week". https://t.co/uzOeQNUlaJ
If your job pays you millions of dollars and tells you you can’t do simple things like smoke weed or gamble, don’t smoke weed or gamble. It’s really not that hard. Those things cannot mean that much to your life.— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) June 28, 2023
You may have heard that Shohei Ohtani hit 2 HRs while striking out 10 last night. He's now hitting .407 in games when he's pitching. He's leading the league in HR and OPS while also being the hardest starting pitcher in baseball to get a hit against. We'll never see this again. pic.twitter.com/mS2J1hu2RS— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2023
Looks like Tristan Vukcevic will be rocking the double 00 ♂️#DCAboveall pic.twitter.com/QibxApM6hp— BilalBlender❄️(0-0) (@pooleXparti) June 28, 2023
