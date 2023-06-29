All aTwitter: 29 June 2023 - Washington rookies report on 21 July, the day after the owners’ vote

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

"In space, good things can happen"



Coach Rivera on the new style of offense under Eric Bieniemy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2023

This is why as much as everyone wonders about the scheme I’d point to the details of assignments. Are guys able to execute? Then you have a chance. And then of course it’s also about the QB. https://t.co/TYuKrXbgne — John Keim (@john_keim) June 28, 2023

Joe Theismann was our last true Franchise QB. Defined by 5+ years as a starter



Drafted in the 4th round. 6’ tall



He began his NFL career on the bench after a few CFL seasons



Nobody projected him to be a 2xPB, 1xAP & SB champion due to his size & draft position

@Commanders pic.twitter.com/eCEqQKDW8N — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) June 28, 2023

Sam Howell

• 823 rushing yards & 11 rush tds his junior year.

• 90.9 pff rushing grade as a junior

• in 21 Howell had 647 yds AFTER contact.

Andrew Cooper your take is shit. #HTTC let’s roll these boys. https://t.co/BfPsKsNgl5 — Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) June 28, 2023

Request for best QB seasons in #Browns history (since 1981) by total (adj) DYAR. Number 4 will SHOCK you.



Kosar 1987

Kosar 1986

Testaverde 1995

Brissett 2022 (!!!!)

Anderson 2007

Kosar 1989

Mayfield 2018

Mayfield 2020

Kosar 1991

Sipe 1983



(1/2) https://t.co/eCvLmc9p0m — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) June 28, 2023

Love the physicality that Kam Curl (31) plays with. Tone setter at the roof. pic.twitter.com/iRw5BswnKd — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 1, 2022

Washington rookies report on the 21st. Could be same day as a Harris presser in DC. Could be. https://t.co/XK1oYNz2Aw — John Keim (@john_keim) June 28, 2023

Exactly what I was just saying on @team980 before I saw this from you. I can't ever remember it, no matter the coach that I've covered (Rivera, Gruden, Shanahan, Zorn)....



Maybe a byproduct of the last week of OTA's being blown out? https://t.co/gNNVUsAp6f — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 28, 2023

Was every player told to tweet about the “professional” and “player-led process?” pic.twitter.com/seIF0Z4hKU — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 28, 2023

Initial thoughts on hire of new NFLPA Exec Director Lloyd Howell:

-Business background (MBA) not legal, as D Smith was;

-Extensive Government contacts: DoD, DoT, Fed, SEC;

-Engineer

Many leadership roles, will have gravitas in dealing w/NFL owners.



And no, I was not a candidate. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 28, 2023

Costly. Was set for biggest salary of his career and was going to be a free agent in 2024. https://t.co/PTnmvL8xGm — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 28, 2023

I'm sure many have said this before me since I'm late to reading this, but:



• Death

• Taxes

• The NFL announcing a ton of suspensions the Friday before the 4th of July at 4 PM ET



is how I'm interpreting "this week". https://t.co/uzOeQNUlaJ — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 28, 2023

If your job pays you millions of dollars and tells you you can’t do simple things like smoke weed or gamble, don’t smoke weed or gamble. It’s really not that hard. Those things cannot mean that much to your life. — Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) June 28, 2023

You may have heard that Shohei Ohtani hit 2 HRs while striking out 10 last night. He's now hitting .407 in games when he's pitching. He's leading the league in HR and OPS while also being the hardest starting pitcher in baseball to get a hit against. We'll never see this again. pic.twitter.com/mS2J1hu2RS — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2023

Looks like Tristan Vukcevic will be rocking the double 00 ‍♂️#DCAboveall pic.twitter.com/QibxApM6hp — BilalBlender❄️(0-0) (@pooleXparti) June 28, 2023

pic.twitter.com/oczjc45IQK — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 27, 2023

