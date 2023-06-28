All aTwitter: 28 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The new era begins. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/FwFFBfPZnD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022
"In space, good things can happen"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2023
Coach Rivera on the new style of offense under Eric Bieniemy
Nickel - Forbes/Fuller outside, Martin in slot, Curl SS, Forrest FS.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 27, 2023
Buffalo nickel will be same, but vs 2 TE sets Martin becomes FS and Curl/Forrest match the TEs.
Dime - Curl becomes dime LB, Butler plays deep with Forrest.
Butler vs Forrest will be fun camp battle to watch https://t.co/M5z9yPDzwa
Is Butler good enough to push Forrest? Thought Forrest had a pretty good year last year. Didn’t see a whole lot from Percy . Also Reaves has been Reed Doughty-esque in his ability to contribute when called upon.— Guys Again Remember Understand (@BurnerDanSnyder) June 27, 2023
I think he could be, yeah. Forrest did a really nice job playing single high and playing physical when working downhill, but Butler fits the quarters/match stuff they like to do better.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 27, 2023
Can we count Fuller as a sleeper on defense? I feel like Washington fans really underrate Kendall Fuller in this scheme. If you’re looking for a younger guy, Butler intrigues in the secondary and Ridgeway offers more than people think up front as 5th DL/NT https://t.co/Yk6mi0XXmG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 27, 2023
ICYMI, I was with Deuce and entered the Red Zone in the Lab podcast on Saturday. We discussed the Commanders' draft and had a look at the upcoming season. https://t.co/wY0z2sySsK— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) June 27, 2023
Opted for Khaleke Hudson. Not a lot of surprises in what we saw from many others. Hudson had a good spring. Keep it up and the LB depth is much better… Surprise offseason standouts for 32 NFL teams: Players to watch - ESPN https://t.co/RWmTSnMdSu— John Keim (@john_keim) June 27, 2023
The cross-chop into the hump move has been Jon Allen’s signature move for a while. Don’t see many OL able to contain it. Best DL on a stacked #Commanders DL group https://t.co/pTalTHwWR6— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 27, 2023
Jahan Dotson shined on the field at Penn State while dealing with one of the toughest moments of his life off of it.— 2nd Wind Podcast (@2ndWindPod) June 27, 2023
But @JahanDotson did not let adversity stop him from achieving his goals of being a first-round pick.
Now entering year two with the @Commanders, Jahan Dotson is… pic.twitter.com/F5VF9HbdSl
#Commanders could of drafted Chris Olave, but the trade netted..— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) June 27, 2023
Jahan Dotson
Brian Robinson
Sam Howell
Cole Turner
All potential year 2 break out candidates. This trade could turn out to be franchise altering if Howell is QB1. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LpA3K2HXJq
Ready for this again... Round 6 pic.twitter.com/wNnlhzijdG— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 27, 2023
Both should benefit. Think Samuel will be used as the “gadget” guy, which is important in this offense. Gibson will be the 3rd down back, which is just as important if not more so.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 27, 2023
RB Jerick McKinnon had 9 receiving TDs last year for KC, so Gibson could see big jump there w/ EB https://t.co/GwqFd88EHf
puppy love ❤️@youngchase907 | @k9sforwarriors pic.twitter.com/la0DVAlmdi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2023
Tress Way punted 79 times in 2018, landed 51.9% of those punts inside the 20-yard line... and finished the year with zero touchbacks https://t.co/SKtG7xNwQh— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 27, 2023
One Washington rookie makes the list. https://t.co/6kHbP4ARzM— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 27, 2023
Some of the NFL free-agents still available:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2023
RB Dalvin Cook
WR DeAndre Hopkins
QB Carson Wentz
CB Eli Apple
WR Julio Jones
OT Taylor Lewan
LB Will Compton
OL DJ Fluker
RB Ezekiel Elliott
WR Jarvis Landry
CB Marcus Peters
QB Matt Ryan
LB Kwon Alexander
WR Kenny Golladay
DL Matt… pic.twitter.com/Ah8ki5SwPT
#49ers QB Brock Purdy is headed to Jacksonville today to throw the next couple weeks with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely — another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehab following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/9fWPwVUg8t— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 26, 2023
Report: Josh Jacobs could holdout Week 1 of the 2023 Season, per @tompelissero— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2023
Pelissero: "One [situation] that nobody's talking about is Josh Jacobs, at this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t… pic.twitter.com/e4Pc7zoPJK
OH WOW: #Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham says the #Chiefs offensive line was “blessed” to face the #Eagles on slippery turf in Super Bowl LVII.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 27, 2023
“You need that traction to be able to get off the block and we were slipping a lot,” Graham said in a recent interview on Sports Take… pic.twitter.com/sOMpoSOmjo
The Washington Commanders were one of only three teams to punt in field goal range last season. Washington's 2nd punt vs the Giants in the same game(Week 15) had an even higher surrender index!https://t.co/RIqg9PWjdI https://t.co/Pj9V4ftk0s— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 27, 2023
Not sure how widely known this is, but the NFL is switching to 4 angles of all-22 as the default setting, for the 2023 season.— Coach Vass (@CoachVass) June 26, 2023
It will be scoreboard, wide, tight end zone, wide end zone.— Coach Vass (@CoachVass) June 26, 2023
Some, if not all teams already do this, but they don’t share it. Also, some teams intercut broadcast footage as the last angle.
The first helmet designed exclusively for QBs is taking time to catch on, but Kenny Pickett and Patrick Mahomes are among the early adopters.@MarkKaboly on the new equipment's early reviews and how it hopes to help player safety.https://t.co/r53HuQiczy— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) June 27, 2023
Good news: Leonard Fournette escaped a very scary moment earlier today— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2023
His car caught fire while he was driving, as you can see from the video, it could've been really bad.
Fournette shared video of his burned SUV on the highway in his Instagram.
Fournette wrote: "Man it… pic.twitter.com/Wq6pfjIlgi
Reports surfacing that Arkansas QB legend Ryan Mallet has tragically passed away.— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) June 27, 2023
Prayers to his loved ones. Rest in peace.
pic.twitter.com/VoX1YUsq3h
Just horrible news about Ryan Mallet drowning in Florida today.— Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) June 27, 2023
I was at the Gulf Coast last week and it was the roughest surf I’ve ever seen in that area. Three days has double red flags=no swimming due to dangerous rip tides! pic.twitter.com/U1WgtNyM0h
