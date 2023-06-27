All aTwitter: 27 June 2023 - ‘Get well’ wishes for hospitalized Alfred Morris

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

A number of Commanders players have held free youth football camps for kids in the D.C. metro area or in their hometowns in recent weeks.



Curtis Samuel was one of them.



Last weekend, 300 kids participated in his football camp at Erasmus Hall, his high school in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/dXkyM4YBWn — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 26, 2023

Had an amazing time at the @NFLPA flag football event in London. It’s great to be home and connect with the kids #Morethanagame ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kz7F1OJAFU — Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) June 26, 2023

Doing this all for the kids and giving them opportunities that I never had. Want to give a special shoutout to my partners for making this all happen ‼️@Gatorade @DICKS @mouthguardclub @500LEVEL @NFLPA @QuestNutrition and Golden Rule BBQ



Brian Pride pic.twitter.com/qA1FyGAhXz — Daron Payne (@94yne) June 26, 2023

Learning from the best



Sights and sounds from @TheTerry_25's youth football camp pic.twitter.com/4ST7amPjtx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 26, 2023

With Logan Paulsen as we discuss the Commanders’ offense. Lots of Eric Bieniemy impact; Sam Howell; OL. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/0ulBq1s1Bw — John Keim (@john_keim) June 26, 2023

Ready for the jump.



Forbes on the mentality switch needed going into his rookie season — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 26, 2023

Sending and well wishes to former Redskins RB Alfred Morris, who is in the hospital with Rhabdomyolysis. Make sure you drop him a get well note on his IG @thoroughbred_fred #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lst9T0kO1r — Commanders Squad CLT (@CommandersCLT) June 25, 2023

Alfred Morris is hospitalized, but obviously in high spirits and energetic.



See this Instagram video by @thoroughbred_fred https://t.co/mYzofKtILv — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 26, 2023

Random, Sixth-Round Running Back, Alfred Morris.



1613 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns his rookie season. https://t.co/9MBNkXjGPb pic.twitter.com/E4tIrDMuvY — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 26, 2023

Antonio Gibson IG story…players expect fans to be back! pic.twitter.com/i8BbXRIYcB — SZN⚡️ (@CommandersSZN_) June 25, 2023

Some Jordan Reed for your TL #HTTR pic.twitter.com/vgkrveZbhX — Washington Redskins (@WashRedskinsNFL) June 26, 2023

Commanders Log, Season 1https://t.co/mh2ZR3CYON — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 26, 2023

At the #NASCAR drivers meeting: Joe Gibbs with Josh Harris, future owner of the Washington Commanders and co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which purchased a minority stake in Joe Gibbs Racing this week. pic.twitter.com/kgwGr3GMTQ — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) June 25, 2023

NEW: A Richmond official says the Commanders have held their last training camp in the city, and they're preparing for what's next at the site.



"That ship has sailed."https://t.co/NEqWvfcRnn — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 26, 2023

The Command Force is hosting its second annual Junior Force dance camp this summer



Those who attend both days will get to perform at the July 29 training camp practice in Ashburn!



Register by July 12 ➡️ https://t.co/2w94v2yJEe pic.twitter.com/zjt98N7jjc — FedExField (@FedExField) June 26, 2023

Congrats to the Wylies! pic.twitter.com/e6IjeeevWB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 26, 2023

The Falcons have promoted Kyle Smith to assistant GM, sources say. Smith has been with the Falcons since 2021 and had previously spent his career in Washington.



Atlanta also promoted former Bears GM Ryan Pace to director of player personnel. Pace had been a sr. personnel exec. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 26, 2023

Update: Antonio Brown opens up about what led to the end of his NFL career.



What caused the meltdown in the #Jets game pic.twitter.com/uaNVF6I9a3



( @cheetah_podcast with @cheetah) — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2023

