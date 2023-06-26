All aTwitter: 26 June 2023 - The spotlight is on RBs with great rookie seasons that have worn burgundy & gold

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington has been running a ton of screens in spring practice. Let’s see what it looks like. https://t.co/kVFzOeRLWX— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) June 25, 2023
Bieniemy says the change in teams has energized him. “I’m fired up and excited. It’s given me a whole new outlook.” https://t.co/G4wtRaF1uc— John Keim (@john_keim) June 25, 2023
Alfred Morris was drafted with pick 173 of round 6 in the 2012 draft class. He scored a 4.58 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 384 out of 707 RB from 1987 to 2012. https://t.co/CXZv6jnbIc pic.twitter.com/0yKWBj8buH— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Alfred Morris was off the radar for most when he burst onto the scene as a 6th round rookie in 2012. He rushed for 1,613 yards and 13 TDs that year, though his yards and efficiency would drop over each of the next four seasons. He rushed for a total of over 6,000 career yards. pic.twitter.com/1PO4Pj22BO— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Clinton Portis was drafted with pick 51 of round 2 in the 2002 draft class. He did not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/BtOETrqgnL— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Though we have no official testing as he did not test, what I've been able to gather suggests he'd have tested well. pic.twitter.com/9SBhjcx41g
Portis absolutely exploded into the NFL as a rookie, with 1,508 yards and 15 TDs which he followed up with a similar line in each of the next three seasons. Injuries would start to wear him down, but he finished his career with just shy of 10,000 yards rushing, 32nd all time. pic.twitter.com/ZJ1c4tnwKd— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Adrian Peterson was drafted with pick 7 of round 1 in the 2007 draft class. He scored a 9.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 20 out of 524 RB from 1987 to 2007. https://t.co/V6Pm8ZjiR5 pic.twitter.com/KWj1kCnkbk— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Peterson hit 1,341 yards and 12 TDs as a rookie, and kept that level of production through his age 30 season. Technically not retired, he's sitting at 14,918 yards, good for 5th all time. pic.twitter.com/LeeQ4p359o— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Chris Rodriguez Jr. was drafted with pick 193 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 401 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/1DxLlPahWb pic.twitter.com/H1MELTATMt— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Brian Robinson ran for 797 yards as a rookie, while Antonio Gibson rushed for only 546 after his 1k outing in 2021. It's not unreasonable to think Chris Rodriguez could find his way into a starting role if the Commanders blocking significantly improves, but he'd need a lotta luck— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 25, 2023
Ed Sheeran CONFIRMED Tress Way fan— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) June 25, 2023
(@Commanders / Twitter) pic.twitter.com/KdHRx8X9Xm
I heard @granthpaulsen and @funnydanny talking about the state of FedEx Field and the seats. I’m at the Ed Sheeran Concert tonight and these are the seats in my section. Dan clearly stopped caring (if he ever truly did) a long time ago. Can’t wait for July 20th! #ByeDan pic.twitter.com/W8BD7fBacw— Charlotte Horne (@CharlotteGHorne) June 24, 2023
Best entrances in college football (part 1)— JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) June 25, 2023
Virginia Tech: Enter Sandman
Where does it rank? pic.twitter.com/vypb75wwp3
June 25, 2023
I’m fascinated by the rules of this game pic.twitter.com/QmpyNfiTui— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) June 24, 2023
