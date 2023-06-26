The 5 O’Clock Club: Overs/Unders for 2023 - Defensive edition

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

Interceptions

In 2022, the Commanders tallied 9 interceptions, the 5th-lowest total in the NFL (49ers and Steelers each had 20), though Kendall Fuller tied Kyle Dugger for the lead in pick-sixes with two for the season.

In 2021 , Washington was tied for the 8th-fewest interceptions with 11 (the Cowboys led the league with 26).

In the 2023 draft, Washington targeted college ballhawk Emmanuel Forbes in the first round, and — based on draft day video released by the team recently — seem to have considered trading up to get him. Ron Rivera and others have talked openly all offseason about the need to increase the number of turnovers forced by the defense.

Sacks

2022

The Eagles had an incredible total of 70 sacks to lead the NFL (the league record is 72 by the 1984 Bears with rookie 2nd-round linebacker Ron Rivera, who got his first sack in 1985). The Cowboys were 3rd (54), Commanders 12th (43), and the Giants 13th (41).

Washington’s defensive sack leaders in ‘22:

Daron Payne 11.5

Montez Sweat 8.0

Jonathan Allen 7.5

Efe Obada 4.0

James Smith-Williams 3.0

Jamin Davis 3.0

In 2021, the Washington Football Team tallied 38 sacks, good for 17th in the NFL

In 2020 (16 games), the Washington Football Team tallied 47 sacks, good for 16th in the NFL

Washington has averaged just under 43 sacks per season under Jack Del Rio.

Daron Payne has seen this quick set from Brandon Scherff before. Beat it quickly and works past Scherff for a sack on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/OSqucroOi5 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

In 2023, both starting defensive ends — Montez Sweat and Chase Young — are in contract years, Young will be fully healthy for the first time since Week 9 of the 2021 season, and the Commanders are expected to have all 6 of last year’s defensive sack leaders returning to the team.

Yards per game

In 2022 , the Commanders gave up 304.6 yards per game — 3rd in the NFL

Jonathan Allen almost singlehandedly put the team on his back on the crucial Falcons drive before Washington scored the game-winning TD.



These are all three plays from that drive. 93 had a tackle for loss, tackle for a 3 yard gain, and the third play was just mean pic.twitter.com/C3soFtkkv5 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 4, 2021

Points per game

In 2022 , the Commanders gave up 20.2 points per game — 7th in the NFL

Excellent fit here from Jamin Davis. Big play at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/4HWY4CDHug — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) October 30, 2022

3rd down conversion percentage

In 2022 , the Commanders led the league in 3rd down conversion percentage allowed, at 31.9%

3rd down, #Commanders show double A gap blitz but sink out into zone coverage. Mariota takes the checkdown and Jamin Davis charges up to make the tackle and get the stop pic.twitter.com/zuewQLxdWp — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022