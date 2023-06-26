 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 5 O’Clock Club: Overs/Unders for 2023 - Defensive edition

By Bill-in-Bangkok
The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

I set the over/under. You vote. Feel free to explain why in the comments.

Interceptions

In 2022, the Commanders tallied 9 interceptions, the 5th-lowest total in the NFL (49ers and Steelers each had 20), though Kendall Fuller tied Kyle Dugger for the lead in pick-sixes with two for the season.

  • In 2021, Washington was tied for the 8th-fewest interceptions with 11 (the Cowboys led the league with 26).
  • In the 16-game season of 2020, four teams tied for the league lead in INTs at 18; Washington and Kansas City were right behind them with 16.

In the 2023 draft, Washington targeted college ballhawk Emmanuel Forbes in the first round, and — based on draft day video released by the team recently — seem to have considered trading up to get him. Ron Rivera and others have talked openly all offseason about the need to increase the number of turnovers forced by the defense.

Poll

Washington’s defensive interceptions in 2023- 13.5

  • 73%
Sacks

2022

The Eagles had an incredible total of 70 sacks to lead the NFL (the league record is 72 by the 1984 Bears with rookie 2nd-round linebacker Ron Rivera, who got his first sack in 1985). The Cowboys were 3rd (54), Commanders 12th (43), and the Giants 13th (41).

Washington’s defensive sack leaders in ‘22:

  • Daron Payne 11.5
  • Montez Sweat 8.0
  • Jonathan Allen 7.5
  • Efe Obada 4.0
  • James Smith-Williams 3.0
  • Jamin Davis 3.0

In 2021, the Washington Football Team tallied 38 sacks, good for 17th in the NFL

In 2020 (16 games), the Washington Football Team tallied 47 sacks, good for 16th in the NFL

Washington has averaged just under 43 sacks per season under Jack Del Rio.

In 2023, both starting defensive ends — Montez Sweat and Chase Young — are in contract years, Young will be fully healthy for the first time since Week 9 of the 2021 season, and the Commanders are expected to have all 6 of last year’s defensive sack leaders returning to the team.

Poll

Washington’s defensive sacks in 2023 - 46.5

  • 74%
Yards per game

  • In 2022, the Commanders gave up 304.6 yards per game — 3rd in the NFL
  • In 2021, the Commanders gave up 359.3 yards per game — 22nd in the NFL
  • In 2020, the Commanders gave up 304.6 yards per game — 2nd in the NFL

Poll

Defensive yards per game given up in 2023 — 311

  • 38%
Points per game

  • In 2022, the Commanders gave up 20.2 points per game — 7th in the NFL
  • In 2021, the Commanders gave up 25.5 points per game — 25th in the NFL
  • In 2020, the Commanders gave up 20.6 points per game — 4th in the NFL

Poll

Points per game given up in 2023 — 21

  • 23%
3rd down conversion percentage

  • In 2022, the Commanders led the league in 3rd down conversion percentage allowed, at 31.9%
  • In 2021, the Football Team was 31st in the league in 3rd down conversion percentage allowed, at 48.47%
  • In 2020, the Football Team was 7th in the league in 3rd down conversion percentage allowed, at 37.83%

Poll

3rd down conversion percentage allowed in 2023 — 38%

  • 25%
