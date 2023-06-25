All aTwitter: 25 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Make no mistake about it - this staff LOVES Saahdiq Charles and will give him every opportunity to win a spot at LG.



They want athletes on the O-line and despite how many of you feel about Chris Paul, Charles is BY FAR the better prospect/athlete. Just needs to stay healthy. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 24, 2023

Now imagine this atmosphere but an actual sell out and virtually no Cardinals fans on opening day thud year. #The54th #HTTC #Commanders #MakeFedExBumpAgainpic.twitter.com/uQabRUEVDl — SPIETH SZN (@TheLukismMoment) June 23, 2023

For all my new DMV friends asking my take on Sam Howell, I’m not going to bullshit and pretend like I have any concrete opinion on a player who played one game in an offense I’m not too familiar with on what he’s actually taught. However, I did find some snippets I really liked. pic.twitter.com/6EMRMKgX8h — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) June 25, 2023

1) Just a few thoughts. First, this is well researched and usage of information from OTC is perfect for this kind of presentation. It is explained in a clear and concise manner - football fans will find the information and graphics very easy to understand... https://t.co/KaU4PqBxqQ — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) June 24, 2023

2) The Commanders clearly had different goals in the draft than their three counterparts in the NFC East - especially the Eagles. The brain trust for the Commanders had specific players and positions in mind for each round it seems. They've done so in previous drafts as well... — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) June 24, 2023

best 6 seconds before halftime in NFL history pic.twitter.com/nD28Bi3eAQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 23, 2023

The GM/QB Summit was such a great event. So many bright minds sharing ideas, wisdom and advice. There are so many talented minority coaches, scouts and executives in this league who deserve to be celebrated for their work. This week was a terrific platform to them to showcase… https://t.co/nw6pI2bQk7 — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) June 24, 2023

Update: Deion Sanders made it through and his emergency surgery was a success



His GF Tracey Edmonds posted: “We are so grateful for the healing power of God. It was a long, but successful day! He is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery!"https://t.co/MONpQIgBTW pic.twitter.com/fnbaviu2zm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 24, 2023

Update: The Assault charge against #Raiders WR Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman was dropped but the civil case is still pending.



Park Zebley alleged that he “Feared for his life.” and suffered whiplash, headache and possible concussion.



More here:https://t.co/N8PaTyPoz9 pic.twitter.com/ZqgSBa61uJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 24, 2023

Rueben Foster and Chris Blewitt both playing for Pittsburgh Maulers in #USFL North Championship Game . #HTTC — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) June 25, 2023

Dave Grohl’s story (and impression) of Christopher Walken asking whether the emphasis was on “Foo” or “Fighters” is absolute gold. pic.twitter.com/FCTYcRHIjx — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) June 22, 2023

