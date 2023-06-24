All aTwitter: 24 June 2023 - Josh Harris group should take control of Commanders “about 6 days” after owner’s meeting

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The NFL schedules a special owners' meeting for July 20 for an expected ratification vote on the Commanders sale. The finance committee met remotely last week and is poised to recommend approval of Josh Harris's $6.05 billion deal. With @NickiJhabvala.... https://t.co/JmDrwu3fnU — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 23, 2023

A vote on Josh Harris $6.05B purchase of the Washington Commanders—as of now—is the only thing owners will vote on during the July 20 special meeting, source tells @FOS. There's nothing limiting approval of other items (like Roger Goodell's extension) if they're ready for a vote. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 23, 2023

Usually takes about six days after the vote, so by the start of training camp, Harris will be in charge. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 23, 2023

Remember the Mary Jo White report? Still nothing. It's been 16 months. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 23, 2023

Teamwork makes the dream work



Last Friday, the rookies participated in a Build-a-Bike event with local elementary schoolers pic.twitter.com/cRvfNxfKSW — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 23, 2023

Ready to take it to the next level — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 23, 2023

Former Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz went black bear hunting in Alaska.



He posted about the experience on his IG page. pic.twitter.com/YDuTEfJ7Nh — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 23, 2023

Melvin Gordon still wants to play, but knows market is tough for RBs in 2023: "It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks"https://t.co/1dc6ZzS0OL pic.twitter.com/bIRfOIYoaN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 23, 2023

!!



We’ve signed Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to contract extensions through 2027: https://t.co/x0PSVTT9WH pic.twitter.com/rO2NxZvjsO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 23, 2023

How we feeling about the Wizards picks last night?



▪️Bilal Coulibaly with the #7 pick

▪️Tristan Vukcevic with the #42 pick#DCAboveAll | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/HU8kDgiJIt — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) June 23, 2023

Sorry for being this guy, but this is a pretty impressive one-game highlight package of scoring from a 7-footer. pic.twitter.com/cCWCNHov10 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 23, 2023

He’s 20 and was a first round pick last year. https://t.co/9RxUtssJmx — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 23, 2023

Episode 601 - Analysis of wild #NBADraft day for Wizards. Bottom line: Michael Winger & co. are making the best of a mess.



Guest: @ScottSAllen on the state of DC-sports TV, including the future of #Commanders programming



I also talk #Nats/Davey ejection.https://t.co/tYp9e4PbAu — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 23, 2023

