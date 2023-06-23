The 5 O’Clock Club: Late-June initial 53-man roster projection

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

The player I’m least convinced about is Kazmeir Allen. If he makes the team, he does it as a return man. He was not a returner in college, and he was injured during minicamp, so he will have to prove himself during training camp and preseason. I’m not sold, but Ron Rivera seems to have him on the list as the probable return man.

Defensively, the team seems like it would be better suited to have 11 DBs and 4 LBs; I went 10/5 based on my perception of special teams value, which often determines the final 3 or 4 roster spots. That’s why I put Eifler in over any of the DBs that didn’t make the cut.

I went with 4 TEs because it seems like EB wants to have 3 TEs active on game days, and you have to allow for occasional injuries.

I opted for 2 QBs with Fromm to the Practice Squad, which means that Washington would not be able to take advantage of the new Emergency QB rule.

