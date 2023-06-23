All aTwitter: 23 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

"I think Sam Cosmi is a young man that's got an opportunity to really grow and show us what he's worth."



On the expectations for Sam in year 3 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 22, 2023

#Commanders TE Cole Turner soaking in footwork tips from All-Pro Travis Kelce.



This is at "Tight End U", an annual TE Workshop hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. #HTTC https://t.co/KG1esmPwnR pic.twitter.com/QVZ8dAVhkm — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 22, 2023

The rookies went on a tour of DC and @JartaviusM_ took you along for the ride pic.twitter.com/wIse8DDnTF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 22, 2023

first half points scored in 2022:



296 - PHI (7th most in NFL history)

265 - KC

249 - BUF*

247 - LAC

240 - SF

233 - CIN*

231 - DET

228 - MIA

224 - DAL

210 - SEA

210 - LV

204 - TEN

198 - GB

192 - JAX

188 - MIN

184 - BAL

184 - LAR

178 - CHI

174 - ATL

172 - PIT

169 - ARI

165 - CLE… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 22, 2023

Washington should be an interesting group. A much-improved offense would pay major dividends, because the Commanders' offense did virtually nothing for the team in 2022. https://t.co/EraDUt6NLf — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) June 22, 2023

The 2017 RB Draft class was DIFFERENT.



Leonard Fournette (4th overall): 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards, 41 total TD's



Christian McCaffrey (8th overall): 4,726 rushing yards, 3,756 receiving yards, 60 total TD's



Dalvin Cook (41st overall): 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794… pic.twitter.com/0uWJQFJQiP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 22, 2023

PRAYERS: Colorado head coach and #NFL legend Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin, per @PatMcAfeeShow.



This comes after Coach Prime’s doctor recently said he might lose his whole foot due to medical complications.



We are all praying… pic.twitter.com/3mkD1R2dY0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 22, 2023

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..



You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Update: The victim of the alleged assault involving #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill decided to press charges against him, according to @nbc6https://t.co/XrQgjxppzl pic.twitter.com/lc4EbtIC4F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2023

Speaking at a conference in Denver, Aaron Rodgers argues for the legalization of psychedelics: “Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that . . . dumb you down have been legal for centuries?” https://t.co/LP07NW0z6D — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 22, 2023

The Wizards traded a couple second round picks to take Bilal Coulibaly from the Pacers right after they took him.



The 6-foot-8 French prospect played on the same team as Victor Wembanyama. https://t.co/v6vU2deVm9 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 23, 2023

The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a minority stake in Washington Wizards and Capitals parent Monumental Sports & Entertainment



It marks the first time a sovereign fund has invested in major U.S. team sports. pic.twitter.com/mkVyyHfJSh — Sportico (@Sportico) June 22, 2023

It’s a landmark deal for U.S. sports, which has gradually opened its ranks to investment from institutional money such as private equity, family offices and sovereign wealth.



The NBA’s rules, for example, state that no fund can own more than 20% of a franchise and that no fund… pic.twitter.com/cmGhaCuxTr — Sportico (@Sportico) June 22, 2023

pic.twitter.com/JZkPuYIqfS — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 22, 2023

