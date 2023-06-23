All aTwitter: 23 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
"I think Sam Cosmi is a young man that's got an opportunity to really grow and show us what he's worth."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 22, 2023
On the expectations for Sam in year 3
#Commanders TE Cole Turner soaking in footwork tips from All-Pro Travis Kelce.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 22, 2023
This is at "Tight End U", an annual TE Workshop hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. #HTTC https://t.co/KG1esmPwnR pic.twitter.com/QVZ8dAVhkm
The rookies went on a tour of DC and @JartaviusM_ took you along for the ride pic.twitter.com/wIse8DDnTF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 22, 2023
When Terry met Goldie @k9sforwarriors | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8woNtdP7SU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 22, 2023
first half points scored in 2022:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 22, 2023
296 - PHI (7th most in NFL history)
265 - KC
249 - BUF*
247 - LAC
240 - SF
233 - CIN*
231 - DET
228 - MIA
224 - DAL
210 - SEA
210 - LV
204 - TEN
198 - GB
192 - JAX
188 - MIN
184 - BAL
184 - LAR
178 - CHI
174 - ATL
172 - PIT
169 - ARI
165 - CLE…
Washington should be an interesting group. A much-improved offense would pay major dividends, because the Commanders' offense did virtually nothing for the team in 2022. https://t.co/EraDUt6NLf— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) June 22, 2023
The 2017 RB Draft class was DIFFERENT.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 22, 2023
Leonard Fournette (4th overall): 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards, 41 total TD's
Christian McCaffrey (8th overall): 4,726 rushing yards, 3,756 receiving yards, 60 total TD's
Dalvin Cook (41st overall): 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794… pic.twitter.com/0uWJQFJQiP
PRAYERS: Colorado head coach and #NFL legend Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin, per @PatMcAfeeShow.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 22, 2023
This comes after Coach Prime’s doctor recently said he might lose his whole foot due to medical complications.
We are all praying… pic.twitter.com/3mkD1R2dY0
Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023
You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l
Update: The victim of the alleged assault involving #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill decided to press charges against him, according to @nbc6https://t.co/XrQgjxppzl pic.twitter.com/lc4EbtIC4F— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2023
Speaking at a conference in Denver, Aaron Rodgers argues for the legalization of psychedelics: “Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that . . . dumb you down have been legal for centuries?” https://t.co/LP07NW0z6D— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 22, 2023
The Wizards traded a couple second round picks to take Bilal Coulibaly from the Pacers right after they took him.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 23, 2023
The 6-foot-8 French prospect played on the same team as Victor Wembanyama. https://t.co/v6vU2deVm9
The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a minority stake in Washington Wizards and Capitals parent Monumental Sports & Entertainment— Sportico (@Sportico) June 22, 2023
It marks the first time a sovereign fund has invested in major U.S. team sports. pic.twitter.com/mkVyyHfJSh
What does this mean? Our @novy_williams explains pic.twitter.com/1bGNjFWR0A— Sportico (@Sportico) June 22, 2023
It’s a landmark deal for U.S. sports, which has gradually opened its ranks to investment from institutional money such as private equity, family offices and sovereign wealth.— Sportico (@Sportico) June 22, 2023
The NBA’s rules, for example, state that no fund can own more than 20% of a franchise and that no fund… pic.twitter.com/cmGhaCuxTr
June 22, 2023
