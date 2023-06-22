All aTwitter: 22 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
took the rookies on a field trip pic.twitter.com/chdDn6YMOc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 21, 2023
.@whoisjwright shares his top 3️⃣ RBs of all time— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 21, 2023
Episode 599 - An alliance! Josh Harris & Joe Gibbs join forces.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 21, 2023
Guest: @Jake_Burns18 of @TheOBR on potential #Commanders target Kareem Hunt
Analysis of the big news in the MASN dispute#Nats: another loss, Gore/Robles ugliness#Orioles: big win at Rays https://t.co/DLWmGDjefU
Stunner last night in the Virginia primaries as Chap Petersen goes down in Northern Virginia.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 21, 2023
What does it all mean for the Commanders stadium hunt?https://t.co/aVsMuL1JRG
Come get better for a day at my first annual youth football camp at Clackamas High School. Sign up is live now. Link in bio pic.twitter.com/QPYwvZmnO2— Cole Turner (@KingCole_Turner) June 21, 2023
Safe to say Kadarius Toney still has some hard feelings about the #Giants giving up on him and trading him to the #Chiefs— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2023
( @Dantej21)pic.twitter.com/Am0yanIwnb
Happy 26th birthday to me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n8cAC6S56V— DG (@DhaSickest) June 21, 2023
Miami police have completed their investigation into #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and no charges have been filed. Per @AndySlater, Hill boarded a boat without permission, leading to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat.” pic.twitter.com/EUeJca6ewB— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2023
First rule of the gym: Don't steal somebody's plates. Willie McGinest compounded that (allegedly) by punching the dude at a 24 Hour Fitness. https://t.co/jvWezwCOLR— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 21, 2023
The Lions have an alternate helmet. It's new. And it's blue. https://t.co/B08i58YrME— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 21, 2023
New Lions alternate helmet with gray alternate uniforms. ? pic.twitter.com/gs2cvQsaKt— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) June 21, 2023
“i can throw the ball if you need me to throw the ball” https://t.co/VVYS6BpZW3 pic.twitter.com/gD8v7rd2As— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 21, 2023
Not a paid actress pic.twitter.com/93SH9wRWRB— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 21, 2023
