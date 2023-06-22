All aTwitter: 22 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

took the rookies on a field trip pic.twitter.com/chdDn6YMOc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 21, 2023

.@whoisjwright shares his top 3️⃣ RBs of all time — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 21, 2023

Episode 599 - An alliance! Josh Harris & Joe Gibbs join forces.



Guest: @Jake_Burns18 of @TheOBR on potential #Commanders target Kareem Hunt



Analysis of the big news in the MASN dispute#Nats: another loss, Gore/Robles ugliness#Orioles: big win at Rays https://t.co/DLWmGDjefU — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 21, 2023

Stunner last night in the Virginia primaries as Chap Petersen goes down in Northern Virginia.



What does it all mean for the Commanders stadium hunt?https://t.co/aVsMuL1JRG — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 21, 2023

Come get better for a day at my first annual youth football camp at Clackamas High School. Sign up is live now. Link in bio pic.twitter.com/QPYwvZmnO2 — Cole Turner (@KingCole_Turner) June 21, 2023

Safe to say Kadarius Toney still has some hard feelings about the #Giants giving up on him and trading him to the #Chiefs



( @Dantej21)pic.twitter.com/Am0yanIwnb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2023

Happy 26th birthday to me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n8cAC6S56V — DG (@DhaSickest) June 21, 2023

Miami police have completed their investigation into #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and no charges have been filed. Per @AndySlater, Hill boarded a boat without permission, leading to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat.” pic.twitter.com/EUeJca6ewB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2023

First rule of the gym: Don't steal somebody's plates. Willie McGinest compounded that (allegedly) by punching the dude at a 24 Hour Fitness. https://t.co/jvWezwCOLR — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 21, 2023

The Lions have an alternate helmet. It's new. And it's blue. https://t.co/B08i58YrME — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 21, 2023

New Lions alternate helmet with gray alternate uniforms. ? pic.twitter.com/gs2cvQsaKt — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) June 21, 2023

“i can throw the ball if you need me to throw the ball” https://t.co/VVYS6BpZW3 pic.twitter.com/gD8v7rd2As — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 21, 2023

Not a paid actress pic.twitter.com/93SH9wRWRB — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 21, 2023

