The 5 O’Clock Club: Player Overs/Unders for 2023 - QB & WR edition

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

CLICK HERE to see the full 5 o’clock club archive

I set the over/under. You vote. Feel free to explain why in the comments.

Jacoby Brissett

Washington has had at least three QBs start games in each of Ron Rivera’s seasons in Washington — and, of course, Brissett could still win the starting job in training camp.

Poll Jacoby Brissett starts - 3.5 Over

Under vote view results 22% Over (51 votes)

77% Under (171 votes) 222 votes total Vote Now

Sam Howell

The average quarterback in the NFL threw 0.8 interceptions per game in 2022, so that’s 13.5 INTs for a 17-game season. Sam Howell threw an interception in the only game of his NFL career in Week 18 versus Dallas.

Sam Howell throws an errant interception pic.twitter.com/bSgeuXBmer — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) January 8, 2023

Howell is young and may make more mistakes than the average QB. Of course, if he makes too many mistakes then Ron Rivera, who is potentially on the hot seat could sit him in favor of Brissett, and stop the bleeding before his INT tally gets too high. Howell will also probably be in an offense that relies on short passes and a heavy dose of the run game (including Sam himself) which may limit the amount of risk he has to take.

Poll Sam Howell interceptions - 13.5 Over

Under vote view results 42% Over (97 votes)

57% Under (133 votes) 230 votes total Vote Now

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin has posted total receiving yards of:

2019 - 919

- 919 2020 - 1,118

- 1,118 2021 - 1,053

- 1,053 2022 - 1,191

Terry Mclaurin torching the eagles in his first career game with Case Keenan at Qb https://t.co/K8TgiyUk46 pic.twitter.com/UlG4fPCUX6 — CPOY ChaseYoung (@mvp_terry) June 20, 2023

With his extension, Terry should be the focal point of an offense that everyone hopes will be more explosive and productive with EB as the OC and Howell at QB, but if Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas are healthy, then Terry could actually see his targets and yards go down.

Poll Terry McLaurin total yards - 1,161 Over

Under vote view results 73% Over (166 votes)

26% Under (61 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Jahan Dotson

Dotson started off red hot in his rookie season, catching 4 TD passes in his first 4 games before a hamstring injury sidelined him for 5 games.

Jahan Dotson has the 2nd most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. Not bad for a 1st round rookie WR who some Draft "Experts" considered a reach. #HTTC



#CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/PhtddvwtVa — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) September 20, 2022

He caught TDs in three consecutive weeks (Games 13, 14, 15) before being held scoreless in the final two games of the 2022 season, and finished with 7 TDs in 12 games. Was 2022 a fluke or just a warm up? Can Dotson stay healthy for more than 12 games in 2023 or is he likely to miss a handful of games again? Will EB rely on TEs in the red zone, limiting Dotson’s opportunities?

Poll Jahan Dotson touchdown catches - 8.5 Over

Under vote view results 41% Over (95 votes)

58% Under (135 votes) 230 votes total Vote Now

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel played 53 games for the Carolina Panthers, and accumulated 2,565 yards from scrimmage, for an average of 48.4 yards per game.

Last year, in Scott Turner’s struggling offense, Samuel picked up 843 yards from scrimmage in 17 games, for an average of 49.6. Could Samuel, in the final year of his Commanders contract, have a career year playing in the Eric Bieniemy offense?

I can definitely see EB using Curtis Samuel or Antonio Gibson on this same play. Just need an athletic LG NOT named Norwell to execute. pic.twitter.com/lbZKXWOyJv — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 21, 2023