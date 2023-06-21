All aTwitter: 21 June 2023 - Joe Gibbs to become a limited partner in Harris-Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Have shouted out other Commanders for hosting camps this summer so in keeping with that trend, here’s info on Chase Young’s pic.twitter.com/oDtLzdkP1A — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 19, 2023

Awesome event - Terry McLaurin teaming up with @BBBSA to give out bikes for kids to enjoy this summer. Full story tonight on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BmSf3q9tQ1 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 20, 2023

We know that Ron Rivera sees a Kam Curl extension as a priority, but will Josh Harris see things the same way? @AJ_ThompsonJr doesn’t think he will. #HTTC https://t.co/AzzzkpbbWR pic.twitter.com/k4Va1uLHhw — Trap or Dive Podcast (@TraporDive) June 20, 2023

Episode 598 - Guest: @BenFischerSBJ on #Commanders possibly doing Hard Knocks. Should they wanna do it? Also, lots on the sale, including when it could be final.



I also rant on a major reveal from @ShamsCharania about the #BradleyBeal trade & talk #Nats.https://t.co/zTbzIP6V3s — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 20, 2023

"Been a joy to be around. I know that makes me sound old, but he's been good to be around learn from each other. Competing against each other has just been a lot of fun."



On the relationship between Jacoby and Sam — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 20, 2023

Talked with @ace_boone7 about his client: Sam Howell. He has worked with Boone since the 9th grade. What they focused on this offseason. Insight into Howell’s development and work habits. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/YKvoSyXz4r — John Keim (@john_keim) June 21, 2023

The best thing about this off-season so far is I don’t have to listen to fans stay stupid shit about Taylor Heinicke anymore. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 21, 2023

The guys are in agreement this year is going to be Montez Sweat's year



New Command Center podcast ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 20, 2023

NEWS



Joe Gibbs Racing announces partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners. pic.twitter.com/DBz8EKbrvI — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) June 20, 2023

Josh Harris stays busy: the soon-to-be owner of the Commanders is making a major financial investment in Joe Gibbs Racing, per sources, through Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, his sports company w/fellow billionaire David Blitzer. In @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Kdy0JHQCaf — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 20, 2023

Josh Harris’s sports ownership group invests in Joe Gibbs Racing https://t.co/SKUMCmrA3D — The Insider (@Insider) June 20, 2023

Joe Gibbs becomes a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which will not be involved in ownership of the Commanders. Josh Harris will be the lead Commanders owner and David Blitzer is an investor as individuals, once NFL owners give their expected approval. https://t.co/mbGYL52qip — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 20, 2023

Joe Gibbs did serve as an unofficial adviser to Josh Harris during the Commanders sale process, sources previously have said. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 20, 2023

The Wizards immediate plans revolve around taking on bad contracts in exchange for future draft capital, per @wojespn:



“With this new CBA and lots of teams having to get money off, Washington is going to be there to be the team that takes on your bad contracts. And you’re going… pic.twitter.com/eXB3da1Tao — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 19, 2023

BREAKING: Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles reached a settlement in the MASN dispute at least from 2012-2016 per @washingtonpost. The Orioles paid the Nationals approximately $100M of what was owed. @wusa9 #NATTITUDE pic.twitter.com/PscvoBEXch — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 20, 2023

NEW on @FOS: The Brandr Group — which negotiates licensing deals for 54 Division I schools — has sued Electronic Arts over is upcoming EA Sports College Football game. (via @achristovichh)



EA "will cause irreparable harm" to athletes who opt-in.https://t.co/TxD3E6hefI — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 20, 2023

