All aTwitter: 21 June 2023 - Joe Gibbs to become a limited partner in Harris-Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Have shouted out other Commanders for hosting camps this summer so in keeping with that trend, here’s info on Chase Young’s pic.twitter.com/oDtLzdkP1A— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 19, 2023
Awesome event - Terry McLaurin teaming up with @BBBSA to give out bikes for kids to enjoy this summer. Full story tonight on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BmSf3q9tQ1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 20, 2023
We know that Ron Rivera sees a Kam Curl extension as a priority, but will Josh Harris see things the same way? @AJ_ThompsonJr doesn’t think he will. #HTTC https://t.co/AzzzkpbbWR pic.twitter.com/k4Va1uLHhw— Trap or Dive Podcast (@TraporDive) June 20, 2023
Episode 598 - Guest: @BenFischerSBJ on #Commanders possibly doing Hard Knocks. Should they wanna do it? Also, lots on the sale, including when it could be final.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 20, 2023
I also rant on a major reveal from @ShamsCharania about the #BradleyBeal trade & talk #Nats.https://t.co/zTbzIP6V3s
"Been a joy to be around. I know that makes me sound old, but he's been good to be around learn from each other. Competing against each other has just been a lot of fun."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 20, 2023
On the relationship between Jacoby and Sam
Talked with @ace_boone7 about his client: Sam Howell. He has worked with Boone since the 9th grade. What they focused on this offseason. Insight into Howell’s development and work habits. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/YKvoSyXz4r— John Keim (@john_keim) June 21, 2023
The best thing about this off-season so far is I don’t have to listen to fans stay stupid shit about Taylor Heinicke anymore.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 21, 2023
The guys are in agreement this year is going to be Montez Sweat's year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 20, 2023
New Command Center podcast ⤵️
NEWS— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) June 20, 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing announces partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners. pic.twitter.com/DBz8EKbrvI
Josh Harris stays busy: the soon-to-be owner of the Commanders is making a major financial investment in Joe Gibbs Racing, per sources, through Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, his sports company w/fellow billionaire David Blitzer. In @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Kdy0JHQCaf— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 20, 2023
Josh Harris’s sports ownership group invests in Joe Gibbs Racing https://t.co/SKUMCmrA3D— The Insider (@Insider) June 20, 2023
Joe Gibbs becomes a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which will not be involved in ownership of the Commanders. Josh Harris will be the lead Commanders owner and David Blitzer is an investor as individuals, once NFL owners give their expected approval. https://t.co/mbGYL52qip— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 20, 2023
Joe Gibbs did serve as an unofficial adviser to Josh Harris during the Commanders sale process, sources previously have said.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 20, 2023
The Wizards immediate plans revolve around taking on bad contracts in exchange for future draft capital, per @wojespn:— Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 19, 2023
“With this new CBA and lots of teams having to get money off, Washington is going to be there to be the team that takes on your bad contracts. And you’re going… pic.twitter.com/eXB3da1Tao
BREAKING: Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles reached a settlement in the MASN dispute at least from 2012-2016 per @washingtonpost. The Orioles paid the Nationals approximately $100M of what was owed. @wusa9 #NATTITUDE pic.twitter.com/PscvoBEXch— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 20, 2023
NEW on @FOS: The Brandr Group — which negotiates licensing deals for 54 Division I schools — has sued Electronic Arts over is upcoming EA Sports College Football game. (via @achristovichh)— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 20, 2023
EA "will cause irreparable harm" to athletes who opt-in.https://t.co/TxD3E6hefI
