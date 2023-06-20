 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S4:E19

There is no downtime for Commanders fans...not when there’s just 95 days left to get ready for Week One. Join us on the official Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

By Ken Meringolo
NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, on Offseason On the Brink, the official Commanders offseason show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 81 days out from the start of the 2023 season. Have we done enough with the offseason so far to warrant any kind of playoff hope? Have we done enough this offseason to plant seeds of hope that could last beyond this season?

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM. The MJW Fan Club lives forever. While the end result (Dan selling the team) has been achieved, is the NFL really going to get away with not releasing her report?

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE!

