The 5 O’Clock Club: Only 2 Commanders crack Pete Prisco’s top-100 players of 2023

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

This week, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put together his list of the Top-100 players of 2023.

He apparently isn’t very impressed with the roster that Ron Rivera has put together for the Commanders, as he included only two players, with both of them well down the list. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the first Commander to make an appearance at #68, while Kamren Curl makes the list at #85.

The “Honorable Mentions” list includes both of Washington’s starting defensive tackles, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

The rest of the NFC East got more respect from Mr. Prisco, with 9 Eagles on the list along with 4 players from the Cowboys roster and 3 from the Giants.

Eagles

18 Lane Johnson

31 Jalen Hurts

42 Jason Kelce

47 A.J. Brown

60 Jordan Mailata

64 Hasaan Reddick

69 DaVonta Smith

77 Landon Dickerson

96 Darius Slay

Cowboys

8 Micah Parsons

25 Zack Martin

48 CeeDee Lamb

75 Stephon Gilmore

Giants

24 Andrew Thomas

34 Dexter Lawrence

54 Saquon Barkley

