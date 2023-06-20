 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 5 O’Clock Club: Only 2 Commanders crack Pete Prisco’s top-100 players of 2023

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

By Bill-in-Bangkok
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

CLICK HERE to see the full 5 o’clock club archive

This week, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put together his list of the Top-100 players of 2023.

He apparently isn’t very impressed with the roster that Ron Rivera has put together for the Commanders, as he included only two players, with both of them well down the list. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the first Commander to make an appearance at #68, while Kamren Curl makes the list at #85.

The “Honorable Mentions” list includes both of Washington’s starting defensive tackles, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

The rest of the NFC East got more respect from Mr. Prisco, with 9 Eagles on the list along with 4 players from the Cowboys roster and 3 from the Giants.

Eagles

  • 18 Lane Johnson
  • 31 Jalen Hurts
  • 42 Jason Kelce
  • 47 A.J. Brown
  • 60 Jordan Mailata
  • 64 Hasaan Reddick
  • 69 DaVonta Smith
  • 77 Landon Dickerson
  • 96 Darius Slay

Cowboys

  • 8 Micah Parsons
  • 25 Zack Martin
  • 48 CeeDee Lamb
  • 75 Stephon Gilmore

Giants

  • 24 Andrew Thomas
  • 34 Dexter Lawrence
  • 54 Saquon Barkley

Poll

Who is the best receiver in the NFC East?

view results
  • 42%
    A.J. Brown
    (11 votes)
  • 3%
    CeeDee Lamb
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Terry McLaurin
    (13 votes)
  • 3%
    Jahan Dotson
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    DaVonta Smith
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Darius Slay
    (0 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is the best DT in the NFC East?

view results
  • 9%
    Dexter Lawrence
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Leonard Williams
    (0 votes)
  • 4%
    Fletcher Cox
    (1 vote)
  • 72%
    Jonathan Allen
    (16 votes)
  • 13%
    Daron Payne
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Jalen Carter (R)
    (0 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...