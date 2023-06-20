The 5 O’Clock Club: Only 2 Commanders crack Pete Prisco’s top-100 players of 2023

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.
This week, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put together his list of the Top-100 players of 2023.
He apparently isn’t very impressed with the roster that Ron Rivera has put together for the Commanders, as he included only two players, with both of them well down the list. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the first Commander to make an appearance at #68, while Kamren Curl makes the list at #85.
The “Honorable Mentions” list includes both of Washington’s starting defensive tackles, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
The rest of the NFC East got more respect from Mr. Prisco, with 9 Eagles on the list along with 4 players from the Cowboys roster and 3 from the Giants.
Eagles
- 18 Lane Johnson
- 31 Jalen Hurts
- 42 Jason Kelce
- 47 A.J. Brown
- 60 Jordan Mailata
- 64 Hasaan Reddick
- 69 DaVonta Smith
- 77 Landon Dickerson
- 96 Darius Slay
Cowboys
- 8 Micah Parsons
- 25 Zack Martin
- 48 CeeDee Lamb
- 75 Stephon Gilmore
Giants
- 24 Andrew Thomas
- 34 Dexter Lawrence
- 54 Saquon Barkley
Poll
Who is the best receiver in the NFC East?
-
42%
A.J. Brown
-
3%
CeeDee Lamb
-
50%
Terry McLaurin
-
3%
Jahan Dotson
-
0%
DaVonta Smith
-
0%
Darius Slay
Poll
Who is the best DT in the NFC East?
-
9%
Dexter Lawrence
-
0%
Leonard Williams
-
4%
Fletcher Cox
-
72%
Jonathan Allen
-
13%
Daron Payne
-
0%
Jalen Carter (R)
