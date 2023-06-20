All aTwitter: 20 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Talking about the running backs. Kareem hunt? Well… also: an interview with Randy Jordan from a recent media day with the assistant coaches. Good stuff on Brian Robinson among others. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/xoMU72kPMS — John Keim (@john_keim) June 19, 2023

"Just a guy who love the game, a guy who can go out there and do whatever it takes to help the team win" — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 19, 2023

Is it about time that the Commanders lose the "they don't draft and develop their own players"? They have really good talent at the RB, DB, WR and DL positions. I don't think they're there yet, but look at this roster 10 years ago, especially at WR. QB is still unproven though. — Disco (@discoque5) June 19, 2023

Sam Howell rushed for 828 yards his final (jr.) year at UNC.



QBs drafted in the last 5 years with a college season matching that:



* Jalen Hurts

* Trey Lance

* Kyler Murray

* Malik Willis



Among 2023 rookie QBs, only Anthony Richardson came within 200 yards (654). — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) February 18, 2023

Terry Mclaurin torching the eagles in his first career game with Case Keenan at Qb https://t.co/K8TgiyUk46 pic.twitter.com/UlG4fPCUX6 — CPOY ChaseYoung (@mvp_terry) June 20, 2023

I think a solid argument could be made for Jon Allen as a top 5 DT in the league. What’s crazy is he might not even be the best DT on the team #HTTR #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ES7350tGzI — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) June 18, 2023

"I do not know if Jack Jones will get out of this..



There's a mandatory sentence that comes with this if all the charges we've heard are true" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XnmYPwPh0L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 19, 2023

After undergoing surgery on his torn labrum in March, free-agent, four-time Pro-Bowl RB @dalvincook believes he will be stronger this season than he has in any year.



Plus, what he’s looking for in his new team.



https://t.co/SrTI8QAblR pic.twitter.com/E75TCP4bLD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 19, 2023

Sean McVay’s wife announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child this fall. https://t.co/ZsZEf5CEX3 pic.twitter.com/fV36vGazgV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 19, 2023

On this holiday, the individual wishing “Happy Father’s Day” is the son saying it to his father.



Jordan Love wished Bears fans “Happy Birthday”.



He just directly called the Bears his father.



Packers fans don’t know ball and their QB doesn’t understand grammar pic.twitter.com/uaW3fdZFXS — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) June 19, 2023

4-Star QB Austin Simmons Is Skipping His Junior AND Senior Years Of High School Thanks To His 5.34 GPA And Joining The Ole Miss Football Team At 17 Years Old https://t.co/vSuXryy9sp pic.twitter.com/pI8cJ2XYgK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 19, 2023

If you're looking for something to make you feel better about the Beal no-trade clause... this isn’t it.pic.twitter.com/RcwN0eYHTt — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 19, 2023

This is why offensive linemen are the best people pic.twitter.com/Q23dwN4jHs — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) June 20, 2023

