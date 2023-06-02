All aTwitter: 2 June 2023 - Last day of OTAs; OC & DC talk to media; spotlight on rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
“His ability to communicate with confidence really left our defensive staff speechless”— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023
The Commanders called the Patriots about moving up to 14th in the draft. Patriots wanted a 3rd and would send back a 6th. Commanders at first said they might be willing to send a 4th, but obviously held pat and NE cut a deal with Pittsburgh to trade back.https://t.co/YNwz4E49ql— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 2, 2023
"So if you haven't watched his [@darrellgreen28] tape, you start studying"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023
.@TheTerry_25 is a mood pic.twitter.com/QoMs2q6pax— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023
EB's nothing but impressed by @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/fP9Vcs0MEK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023
1. Start faster— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023
Tress Way =— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
Is that level of detail new?— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 2, 2023
“As far as from an offensive coordinator perspective, so you know that was something we probably didn’t have last year from an OC perspective,” Robinson said. “So yes it is new.”
On Eric Bieniemy: https://t.co/KrF0jM0Vrs - @washtimes
@BMitchliveNBCS offering his thoughts on Practice and OTAs.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 1, 2023
He emphasized the importance of patience and empathy with Commanders QB Sam Howell.
Tackling the tough conversations#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
The best 3 players on each NFC East team, per @TampaBayTre— PFF (@PFF) June 1, 2023
BREAKING: Brian Davis has withdrawn his lawsuit against Bank of America. The Notice of Voluntary Dismissal was filed 5 days after BofA had expressed doubts in a court proceeding about the genuineness of the $5.1 billion in bank drafts presented for deposit by Davis. pic.twitter.com/MkeZPF2LzZ— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 1, 2023
Dan, Tanya Snyder move out of Virginia estate as Commanders sale nears - Washington Business Journal https://t.co/P4XWdhr31l via @WBJonline— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 2, 2023
Jim Trotter has no regrets about pressing the Commissioner on diversity issues in a public setting, even if it ended up costing Trotter his job at NFL Network. https://t.co/7kIPYa9z3o— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 2, 2023
After attending the NFL’s recent Accelerator Program in Minneapolis, former #Bills AHC & DC Leslie Frazier spent two days with the #Packers, is currently spending two days with the #Commanders, and is scheduled to spend two days with the #Giants after that to maintain dialogue.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2023
Yeah, this is getting juicy; Shannon Sharpe likes a tweet that calls Skip Bayless a "piece of shit." https://t.co/WQIPuEzp4I— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2023
