All aTwitter: 2 June 2023 - Last day of OTAs; OC & DC talk to media; spotlight on rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

“His ability to communicate with confidence really left our defensive staff speechless”



Watch now » https://t.co/n6GYQnC4O7 pic.twitter.com/QXpyvxtNHg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2023

The Commanders called the Patriots about moving up to 14th in the draft. Patriots wanted a 3rd and would send back a 6th. Commanders at first said they might be willing to send a 4th, but obviously held pat and NE cut a deal with Pittsburgh to trade back.https://t.co/YNwz4E49ql — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 2, 2023

"So if you haven't watched his [@darrellgreen28] tape, you start studying"



Commanders Log is back TONIGHT with an in-depth look at @emmanuelforbes7's first days in the DMV pic.twitter.com/GgqBHqx2tz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

1. Start faster

2. Force more turnovers pic.twitter.com/UzSHqRHU7c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

Tress Way = — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023

Dinner and wisdom



The rookies got the opportunity to break bread with some of our alumni last night pic.twitter.com/Lxs02uiDnP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

Is that level of detail new?



“As far as from an offensive coordinator perspective, so you know that was something we probably didn’t have last year from an OC perspective,” Robinson said. “So yes it is new.”



On Eric Bieniemy: https://t.co/KrF0jM0Vrs - @washtimes — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 2, 2023

@BMitchliveNBCS offering his thoughts on Practice and OTAs.



He emphasized the importance of patience and empathy with Commanders QB Sam Howell.



Pretty level-headed perspective and a good reminder for us all. pic.twitter.com/7oR4HVb8du — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 1, 2023

Tackling the tough conversations#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023

The best 3 players on each NFC East team, per @TampaBayTre



(presented by @meetfabric) pic.twitter.com/JQSRspPHrE — PFF (@PFF) June 1, 2023

BREAKING: Brian Davis has withdrawn his lawsuit against Bank of America. The Notice of Voluntary Dismissal was filed 5 days after BofA had expressed doubts in a court proceeding about the genuineness of the $5.1 billion in bank drafts presented for deposit by Davis. pic.twitter.com/MkeZPF2LzZ — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 1, 2023

Dan, Tanya Snyder move out of Virginia estate as Commanders sale nears - Washington Business Journal https://t.co/P4XWdhr31l via @WBJonline — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 2, 2023

Jim Trotter has no regrets about pressing the Commissioner on diversity issues in a public setting, even if it ended up costing Trotter his job at NFL Network. https://t.co/7kIPYa9z3o — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 2, 2023

After attending the NFL’s recent Accelerator Program in Minneapolis, former #Bills AHC & DC Leslie Frazier spent two days with the #Packers, is currently spending two days with the #Commanders, and is scheduled to spend two days with the #Giants after that to maintain dialogue. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2023

Yeah, this is getting juicy; Shannon Sharpe likes a tweet that calls Skip Bayless a "piece of shit." https://t.co/WQIPuEzp4I — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop