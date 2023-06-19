Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Links Roundup

Terry McLaurin hosts youth football camp in D.C.

Washington Commanders’ fans love wide receiver Terry McLaurin. And McLaurin loves them back. On Saturday, McLaurin held his first youth football camp in Washington, D.C., with around 150 kids.

Commanders’ offensive line ranked near the bottom of the NFL

Another line with significant turnover, Washington is likely changing four starters between new acquisitions and position switches.

Last season’s group had very little in the way of continuity, but so much change doesn’t help the adjustment of quarterback Sam Howell as he comes in to try and win a starting job long term.

Commanders CB Danny Johnson teams up with BREC to host football camp

“We didn’t have these opportunities when I was coming up, and now just the opportunity that these kids have to see them just come out and be excited and get the knowledge from these older guys. I wish I had that when I was young,” Johnson said.

New Commanders linebacker Cody Barton sees the perfect fit in Washington

“I wasn’t big on, ‘Oh, I’m trying to break the bank.’ … I was looking for the role. I wanted to go somewhere where I could be green dotted, call the plays.”

Fred Smoot predicts a big year for Chase Young in 2023

Commanders land 2 players on CBS Sports’ top 100 NFL players

7 NFL Sophomores Who Need to Prove Themselves at 2023 Training Camp

Washington is heading into Year 4 with Rivera at the helm and has yet to finish with a winning record. The pressure is on to win, especially with an ownership change. If Sam Howell doesn’t show he can win games early, he could feel the pressure from Brissett.

3 critical observations from Commanders QB Sam Howell at early offseason workouts

The Commanders are placing a tremendous amount of faith in the former fifth-round pick, who gives those in power one of the cheapest contracts to build around over the next two years if he makes the position his own.

What does potential Commanders’ interest in Kareem Hunt tell us about the other running backs?

‘A gift of life’: K.J. Henry helped save the Commanders’ biggest fan — his dad

KJ Henry All-22 Film & Thoughts: Watching Game Film With Phil