All aTwitter: 19 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Baton Rouge native Danny Johnson came home to surprise kids with gift cards with help from other organizations for new sports gear. https://t.co/HMgLTM2rjD — BRProud (@BRProudNews) June 17, 2023

Family Day 2023, love when I get a chance to come check in on my guys. These lil jokers mean the world to me.



@Kenematicshots pic.twitter.com/DGGlCXelJE — Daron Payne (@94yne) June 18, 2023

Even Logan and Fred had to get in on the nickname discussion



Watch the full episode ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 18, 2023

Cody Barton entered free agency with one goal: prove he can be an NFL middle linebacker.



"I wasn't big on, 'Oh, I'm trying to break the bank.’ … I was looking for the role. I wanted to go somewhere where I could be green dotted, call the plays.”https://t.co/C7zHWljxpn — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 18, 2023

As Russ prepares to try to cook again in 2023, it looks like he's been eating less. https://t.co/CSsozPyZ7t — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 18, 2023

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

I don’t want to hear complaints about the return. People griping about it don’t realize (a) how awful the Beal contract is and (b) impossible it was for them to make any progress while paying Beal what they were.



This move is a few years too late but beyond necessary. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 18, 2023

My guy. Any sane complaints are not about the lousy haul. They're about why they were in this position to take on a lousy haul. Everyone saw they should have traded Beal 2-3 years ago except for the guy (guys?) in charge. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 18, 2023

Agreed. But all week long fans were acting like he was about to net a haul. Not a thing. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 18, 2023

Getting Beal's salary off the books is a win. The limited return is the consequence of giving him the super max deal in the first place. While Leonsis can't fire himself, he's absolutely culpabable in that bad decision. — Disco (@discoque5) June 18, 2023

The "asset management" displayed by the Wizards with Bradley Beal is all-time horrendous: a massive overpay, an absurd no-trade clause and now a trade return of pennies on the dollar. Here's to better days ahead with Michael Winger and co. now running things. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 18, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop