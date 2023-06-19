All aTwitter: 19 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
https://t.co/fBlq8KEqMw pic.twitter.com/AGqDyDdXlw— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) June 17, 2023
Baton Rouge native Danny Johnson came home to surprise kids with gift cards with help from other organizations for new sports gear. https://t.co/HMgLTM2rjD— BRProud (@BRProudNews) June 17, 2023
Family Day 2023, love when I get a chance to come check in on my guys. These lil jokers mean the world to me.— Daron Payne (@94yne) June 18, 2023
@Kenematicshots pic.twitter.com/DGGlCXelJE
Even Logan and Fred had to get in on the nickname discussion— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 18, 2023
Watch the full episode ⤵️
Cody Barton entered free agency with one goal: prove he can be an NFL middle linebacker.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 18, 2023
"I wasn't big on, 'Oh, I'm trying to break the bank.’ … I was looking for the role. I wanted to go somewhere where I could be green dotted, call the plays.”https://t.co/C7zHWljxpn
As Russ prepares to try to cook again in 2023, it looks like he's been eating less. https://t.co/CSsozPyZ7t— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 18, 2023
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023
I don’t want to hear complaints about the return. People griping about it don’t realize (a) how awful the Beal contract is and (b) impossible it was for them to make any progress while paying Beal what they were.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 18, 2023
This move is a few years too late but beyond necessary.
My guy. Any sane complaints are not about the lousy haul. They're about why they were in this position to take on a lousy haul. Everyone saw they should have traded Beal 2-3 years ago except for the guy (guys?) in charge.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 18, 2023
Agreed. But all week long fans were acting like he was about to net a haul. Not a thing.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 18, 2023
Getting Beal's salary off the books is a win. The limited return is the consequence of giving him the super max deal in the first place. While Leonsis can't fire himself, he's absolutely culpabable in that bad decision.— Disco (@discoque5) June 18, 2023
The "asset management" displayed by the Wizards with Bradley Beal is all-time horrendous: a massive overpay, an absurd no-trade clause and now a trade return of pennies on the dollar. Here's to better days ahead with Michael Winger and co. now running things.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 18, 2023
