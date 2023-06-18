All aTwitter: 18 June 2023 - Terry McLaurin hosts his first youth football camp in D.C.

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
.@TheTerry_25 checking in from his football camp pic.twitter.com/uhJBSWMAUl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 17, 2023
Commanders WR @TheTerry_25 holding host first youth football camp in D.C. Around 150 kids, for free.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 17, 2023
The kids love Terry. pic.twitter.com/SHzHDHNFEp
This is @TheTerry_25: pic.twitter.com/zQhgAP1st3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 17, 2023
Giving back - catching up with @TheTerry_25 after his first youth football camp! #Commanders @Commanders @nflnetwork @NFLMedia pic.twitter.com/5kKCIU5EU3— Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) June 18, 2023
Doing some WR work tonight. Here is the breakdown of all players with at least one 1,000 Yd season in their 1st 4 years (players entering league since 2011) pic.twitter.com/r5LuFbkUJu— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 18, 2023
% of those players who hit 1,000 yards in a given year pic.twitter.com/38amTPQAQZ— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 18, 2023
Peak performance generally year 2/3. Keep your fingers crossed after that and bail before year 8.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 18, 2023
WRs duo do you agree pic.twitter.com/zOSIhSMzB6— PAIN (@Xommanders) June 17, 2023
#Broncos QB Russell Wilson shares his unique workout video, which he captioned #RestorationSzn— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 17, 2023
Wilson looks noticeably leaner than last season. pic.twitter.com/6P673gh8CI
The Patriots reportedly wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers reportedly wasn't interested. https://t.co/RMt05kKQcN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 17, 2023
: #Patriots CB Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport for carrying a loaded firearm.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 17, 2023
He had two firearms in his carry-on luggage.
In total he was charged with two counts of five different charges. This wasn't his first arrest.
More here:https://t.co/Cv8cjndRzT pic.twitter.com/h2LE3Khcc1
