All aTwitter: 18 June 2023 - Terry McLaurin hosts his first youth football camp in D.C.

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

.@TheTerry_25 checking in from his football camp pic.twitter.com/uhJBSWMAUl — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 17, 2023

Commanders WR @TheTerry_25 holding host first youth football camp in D.C. Around 150 kids, for free.



The kids love Terry. pic.twitter.com/SHzHDHNFEp — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 17, 2023

Doing some WR work tonight. Here is the breakdown of all players with at least one 1,000 Yd season in their 1st 4 years (players entering league since 2011) pic.twitter.com/r5LuFbkUJu — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 18, 2023

% of those players who hit 1,000 yards in a given year pic.twitter.com/38amTPQAQZ — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 18, 2023

Peak performance generally year 2/3. Keep your fingers crossed after that and bail before year 8. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 18, 2023

WRs duo do you agree pic.twitter.com/zOSIhSMzB6 — PAIN (@Xommanders) June 17, 2023

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson shares his unique workout video, which he captioned #RestorationSzn



Wilson looks noticeably leaner than last season. pic.twitter.com/6P673gh8CI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 17, 2023

The Patriots reportedly wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers reportedly wasn't interested. https://t.co/RMt05kKQcN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 17, 2023

: #Patriots CB Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport for carrying a loaded firearm.



He had two firearms in his carry-on luggage.



In total he was charged with two counts of five different charges. This wasn't his first arrest.



More here:https://t.co/Cv8cjndRzT pic.twitter.com/h2LE3Khcc1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 17, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop