All aTwitter: 17 June 2023 - The latest roadblock to potential Commanders return to the RFK site

Clause in new DC Budget prevents taxpayer $ being spent to buy back RFK site or bring @Commanders back to DC. @ChmnMendelson said move aimed at preventing @MayorBowser from working around DC Council amid growing support to bring team back to DC @wusa9 https://t.co/miu6KKSVfx— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) June 15, 2023
not sure which was better, the catch or the reaction pic.twitter.com/Vba1YV9upq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023
.@thekjhenry made sure Kennedy was ready for the season https://t.co/GWhgYllzZN pic.twitter.com/pd3Dvobr7i— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023
We had a lot of fun with our new friend Kennedy at practice!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023
She celebrated the end of her leukemia treatments by coming to hang out with us
Summer break activities ⛳️☀️ pic.twitter.com/3cF2ZO5PbB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023
Why can’t Saahdiq Charles become a OT? He was a LT, and a pretty damn good one, at LSU.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 16, 2023
At 6’4” 322, he bigger than Leno and is athletic enough to handle the edge
He ran a 5.0 40 with a 1.73 (very good for an o-lineman)at the combine.
And don’t come to me with the 33” arms BS
If Washington had a 3rd round grade on Rodriguez, I don’t understand potentially signing Hunt.— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) June 16, 2023
If they do, I imagine Gibson would be in extreme danger of not making the 53.
Report: The #Bears reportedly aren't happy with WR Chase Claypool's effort this offseason, per @WaddleandSilvy— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2023
"I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,"
More here:https://t.co/DT6AgZUOgU pic.twitter.com/4QAUwpiW40
"Let's go back to Leslie Frazier's departure from Buffalo..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2023
Sean McDermott took over the play calling with 13 seconds left in Kansas City that resulted in a field goal..
This year McDermott wanted to call the defense and Frazier decided to leave"@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fVIpCGyAwl
Bill Belichick tells @The33rdTeamFB how working in the NFL for free was “a break of a lifetime.”— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2023
"It was all about the experience.”
He has since groomed people the same way.
Always great to hear Belichick when he opens up like he does here.
Full clip: https://t.co/RPjNOYY0fl pic.twitter.com/JITESqbhF3
Highly recommend this outstanding deep dive by @CharlesRobinson on how it would be highly unlikely for the PIF to get involved in the NFL, but to not completely dismiss the thought.https://t.co/AU1bxlSVRz— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 16, 2023
What I'll add is that the biggest weakness as I see it for a "LIV Football" to emerge is to exploit the NFL's bad rule of forcing players to wait to enter until 3 years after graduating high school.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 16, 2023
Some entity with a whole lot of money could cause disruption through that.
BRITISH U.K. KIDS - (White, African, and Carribean) descent.— Cornbread Mafia! All Soul (@AllSoul1865) June 15, 2023
TASTE TEST
First time eating dishes of SOUL FOOD from America. pic.twitter.com/cGGW0Ddmw4
