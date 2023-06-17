All aTwitter: 17 June 2023 - The latest roadblock to potential Commanders return to the RFK site

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Clause in new DC Budget prevents taxpayer $ being spent to buy back RFK site or bring @Commanders back to DC. @ChmnMendelson said move aimed at preventing @MayorBowser from working around DC Council amid growing support to bring team back to DC @wusa9 https://t.co/miu6KKSVfx — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) June 15, 2023

not sure which was better, the catch or the reaction pic.twitter.com/Vba1YV9upq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023

We had a lot of fun with our new friend Kennedy at practice!



She celebrated the end of her leukemia treatments by coming to hang out with us — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023

Summer break activities ⛳️☀️ pic.twitter.com/3cF2ZO5PbB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2023

Why can’t Saahdiq Charles become a OT? He was a LT, and a pretty damn good one, at LSU.



At 6’4” 322, he bigger than Leno and is athletic enough to handle the edge



He ran a 5.0 40 with a 1.73 (very good for an o-lineman)at the combine.



And don’t come to me with the 33” arms BS — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 16, 2023

If Washington had a 3rd round grade on Rodriguez, I don’t understand potentially signing Hunt.



If they do, I imagine Gibson would be in extreme danger of not making the 53. — Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) June 16, 2023

Report: The #Bears reportedly aren't happy with WR Chase Claypool's effort this offseason, per @WaddleandSilvy



"I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated,"



More here:https://t.co/DT6AgZUOgU pic.twitter.com/4QAUwpiW40 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2023

"Let's go back to Leslie Frazier's departure from Buffalo..



Sean McDermott took over the play calling with 13 seconds left in Kansas City that resulted in a field goal..



This year McDermott wanted to call the defense and Frazier decided to leave"@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fVIpCGyAwl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2023

Bill Belichick tells @The33rdTeamFB how working in the NFL for free was “a break of a lifetime.”



"It was all about the experience.”



He has since groomed people the same way.



Always great to hear Belichick when he opens up like he does here.



Full clip: https://t.co/RPjNOYY0fl pic.twitter.com/JITESqbhF3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2023

Highly recommend this outstanding deep dive by @CharlesRobinson on how it would be highly unlikely for the PIF to get involved in the NFL, but to not completely dismiss the thought.https://t.co/AU1bxlSVRz — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 16, 2023

What I'll add is that the biggest weakness as I see it for a "LIV Football" to emerge is to exploit the NFL's bad rule of forcing players to wait to enter until 3 years after graduating high school.



Some entity with a whole lot of money could cause disruption through that. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 16, 2023

BRITISH U.K. KIDS - (White, African, and Carribean) descent.

TASTE TEST



First time eating dishes of SOUL FOOD from America. pic.twitter.com/cGGW0Ddmw4 — Cornbread Mafia! All Soul (@AllSoul1865) June 15, 2023

