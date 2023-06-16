All aTwitter: 16 June 2023 - Commanders are reportedly ‘making inquiries’ about free agent RB Kareem Hunt

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

LOOK at this run by Brian Robinson Jr. Comes to a near complete stop at the line of scrimmage, works through an arm tackle, forces a corner off balance and then gains three bonus yards after getting walloped. A physical masterpiece pic.twitter.com/tKg8Ay9H0X — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022

I’m told the #Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt, per league source.



We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 16, 2023

On @JosinaAnderson reporting that #Commanders have inquired on FA back Kareem Hunt:



Eric Bieniemy was RBs coach in KC when Hunt ran for 1,327 yds and caught 53 passes as a rookie. EB was the OC the following year when Hunt tallied 1,202 combined yards rushing and receiving. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 16, 2023

Tana's got a lot of love for @Benj_Juice — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2023

If you need help deciding, we had our @novy_williams and @epjackson make some solid arguments: pic.twitter.com/XXJGxC1BdR — Sportico (@Sportico) June 15, 2023

George Kittle breaks down the secret to Kyle Shanahan’s explosive plays: “If he wants to set up a play action pass or bootleg, he will call a run play that he knows isn’t going to work…” George is so good at talking about this. pic.twitter.com/LIInE8ZKK8 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 14, 2023

Update: #Colts Rookie QB Anthony Richardson is already impressing coaches with his grasp of the offense.



Richardson said: "For my position, I can’t do the bare minimum."



HC Shane Steichen praised Richardson’s ability to handle different scenarios, such as the red zone and… pic.twitter.com/EWUUsU6cGg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2023

#Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson channeled his in inner Marshawn Lynch at the podium. pic.twitter.com/7rX7toXjZp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2023

A quick look at how much teams have riding on the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/IEkLYVik6F — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 15, 2023

Teams in the top right are in a strong position with the cap next year and can decide between free agency or extending their own to improve



Teams in the bottom right are the ones who are likely going to be active in free agency or with early extensions in 2024 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 15, 2023

Tell me how important highly paid running backs are. pic.twitter.com/6Elj99gYpI — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 15, 2023

As he awaits his next opportunity, QB Carson Wentz has been throwing and studying film with Jon Gruden. https://t.co/BJwAQfuYK1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 15, 2023

This speech by Mike Tomlin can apply to everything in life. What a great message.



Easy to see why Tomlin is so great.



pic.twitter.com/2Y1RnV89Os — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The Arena League has kicked Antonio Brown's Albany Empire out of the league#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/a46HF8kpYc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 15, 2023

Antonio Clown at it again pic.twitter.com/UzUFU8JxS2 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 15, 2023

Eligible for our rookie draft? Know an under the radar player we need to look at?



Most importantly, want to play in DC ?



Drop names & handles ⤵️ — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) June 14, 2023

Here is the #Chiefs Super Bowl LVII championship ring, which each winning player and staff member received tonight.



The ring has a removable top: Once you open it up, their stadium with a couple of Lombardi trophies appear. pic.twitter.com/avnXbYXBZV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2023

Today marks the 10,000th day since the Dallas Cowboys last won a Super Bowl.



January 28th, 1996 - June 15, 2023



Congratulations, everyone! pic.twitter.com/ByEGmrAu5r — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 15, 2023

Rob Manfred reacts to Tuesday night's A's fan-driven reverse boycott at the Coliseum pic.twitter.com/En0fRGokg5 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) June 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/7Q3Ceh3ZmE — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 15, 2023

