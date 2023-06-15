Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Links Roundup

Four things we learned about Washington’s offense this offseason

Everything that occurred in late May and early June should be viewed in the right perspective — pads don’t come on for another two months — but those in attendance did get a glimpse of what the offense could be in 2023.

Commanders sale vote dates put endgame in sight

3 overlooked observations from Commanders’ early offseason workouts in 2023

Commanders introduce a new team dog for 2023

For the second straight year, the Commanders will have a new team dog that will train as a service dog for a deserving veteran.

Breaking down the west coast offense play call structure

A couple of people have asked me how difficult it will be for Sam Howell to call plays in Bieniemy’s west coast system. So I took a closer look at the structure of a WCO play call and broke it down

Can Young bounce back with a strong season in year four?

Kazmeir Allen has Washington’s attention as possible kick return option

“We’ve been close a couple times this year,” head coach Chip Kelly told the Los Angeles Daily News. ”He broke one earlier in the year for 73 yards, but we felt like we had a good design and a lot of guys that take a lot of pride in getting to their blocks because they know Kaz can take one home.”

Commanders takeaways: Antonio Gibson’s stock up, no Chase Young trade (for now)

Commanders QBs coach Tavita Pritchard sees offense from multiple angles - The Washington Post

When Tavita Pritchard lost his starting job to a superstar, he picked up a headset, and he has been rising through the coaching ranks since.