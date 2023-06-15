 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Links Roundup

A daily collection of Commanders articles from around the web

By Philip Hughes
Washington Commanders OTA Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Four things we learned about Washington’s offense this offseason

Everything that occurred in late May and early June should be viewed in the right perspective — pads don’t come on for another two months — but those in attendance did get a glimpse of what the offense could be in 2023.

Commanders sale vote dates put endgame in sight

3 overlooked observations from Commanders’ early offseason workouts in 2023

Commanders introduce a new team dog for 2023

For the second straight year, the Commanders will have a new team dog that will train as a service dog for a deserving veteran.

Breaking down the west coast offense play call structure

A couple of people have asked me how difficult it will be for Sam Howell to call plays in Bieniemy’s west coast system. So I took a closer look at the structure of a WCO play call and broke it down

Can Young bounce back with a strong season in year four?

Kazmeir Allen has Washington’s attention as possible kick return option

“We’ve been close a couple times this year,” head coach Chip Kelly told the Los Angeles Daily News. ”He broke one earlier in the year for 73 yards, but we felt like we had a good design and a lot of guys that take a lot of pride in getting to their blocks because they know Kaz can take one home.”

Commanders takeaways: Antonio Gibson’s stock up, no Chase Young trade (for now)

Commanders QBs coach Tavita Pritchard sees offense from multiple angles - The Washington Post
When Tavita Pritchard lost his starting job to a superstar, he picked up a headset, and he has been rising through the coaching ranks since.

