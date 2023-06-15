All aTwitter: 15 June 2023 - Commanders help launch football program at Washington DC school

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Episode 593 - Guest: @John_Keim. Part 1 of a 2-part conversation. We talk impact of Eric Bieniemy, most improved spot on the revamped offensive line & more.



Guest: @JacksonSports on Wizards' new front office. Why change was made & what should/will be next.https://t.co/A21G5qzLmi — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 13, 2023

Episode 594 - Guest: @John_Keim. Part 2 of a 2-part conversation. We focus on Sam Howell, including whether there are parallels with the last Day 3 QB who worked out for Washington - Kirk Cousins.



I also talk #Nats & #Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is on .https://t.co/DIr9cBXDNJ — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 14, 2023

After school opportunities like sports teach valuable lessons for students and help build communities



As part of our efforts to support communities affected by gun violence, we’re helping launch Digital Pioneers Academy’s first-ever football program. pic.twitter.com/B88QzsIT7L — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2023

Commanders trying to help turn tragedy into opportunity. Important story from DC pic.twitter.com/fseFHhCpVa — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 15, 2023

Per source, C Chase Roullier visited the #Cardinals today.



Roullier didn’t allow a sack in 150 snaps last season, before suffering a season-ending leg injury. He’s only allowed 1.0 sack since 2020. | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) June 13, 2023

Malik Cunningham is reportedly attempting to transition from QB to WR.



Cunningham stands at 6’1”, 190 pounds, and is trying to “follow in the footsteps” of Julian Edelman.



Cunningham said he has “never” ran a route in his life until he started practicing with the Patriots.… pic.twitter.com/bv7DSGPfY5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 13, 2023

Update: #Bucs LB Devin White, who requested to be traded from the team, has reported to mandatory Minicamp. Although he isn't practicing, per @NFLSTROUD



It appears White might be "holding in" instead of holding out to avoid fines by the team.



White is seeking between $18M-$20M… pic.twitter.com/g0rqnNxms3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 13, 2023

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins confirmed that he doesn't expect to have further contract extension talks this offseason, meaning he's set play out the final year of his deal and is now scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. pic.twitter.com/pjd3GZI0LG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2023

My god this looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/bfGXVzfiaZ — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 14, 2023

Just a reminder Howell is the only undefeated QB in the NFL #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Aqtsb4eyri — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) June 14, 2023

Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2023

: An NFL player lost $8 million from Gambling in 2022, per Mike Florio.



More here:https://t.co/9D7NOoOeky pic.twitter.com/m5cAy9Ypk7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 14, 2023

This story really hit home as a father who spent time in children's hospitals while waiting for my son's brain surgery to treat moyamoya. Anything to take the kid's minds off of what they're going through is appreciated. Logan was an amazing kid, and a big thanks to @CMC_22. https://t.co/QB8mQS7LaC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) June 14, 2023

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase was asked if Patrick Mahomes was the best QB in the league.



"Pat who?"



( @bobbystroupe)pic.twitter.com/VFbNiEcNRa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 14, 2023

the nickname debate continues pic.twitter.com/Lq92NItAX6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2023

As planned A's fans were standing and silent during the first batter of the fifth inning



They then broke into "sell the team" chants so loud that the pitcher thought his earpiece was broken pic.twitter.com/NI2sRLmPjV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 14, 2023

