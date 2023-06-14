All aTwitter: 14 June 2023 - NFL Owners told to reserve July 20th and August 8th for vote on Commanders sale to Josh Harris

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Sale news: NFL owners received a memo on Friday requesting them to be available on July 20 and Aug. 8 as possible dates to vote on the Commanders' sale, source confirms (@BenFischerSBJ 1st).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 13, 2023
Agenda and location TBD if transaction moves forward.
The Commanders are still in the running for HBO's "Hard Knocks," but (per sources) no decision has been finalized on which team will be featured on the series. Bears, Saints and Jets don't seem too eager to be on it, and I haven't heard any similar pushback from the Commanders. https://t.co/rpRtFElOf5— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 12, 2023
The Commanders would make for compelling TV. If Josh Harris' isn't approved by the start of training camp (when filming begins), it's all but a lock he'd be voted in by the end of preseason. We have already seen new coaches and even a relocation (Rams in '16) featured.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 12, 2023
If the Commanders sale goes through before training camp wouldn't the NFL want to show off the new ownership? Get Magic in there some along with Josh Harris.— Eric Shane (@Eric_S_Shane) June 9, 2023
“I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m fired up about these guys”— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2023
Undrafted rookie WR Jalen Sample fits the mold of a big possession receiver EB could be looking for and has reportedly impressed coaches this offseason #HTTC https://t.co/gzqztdcAjO— Adam Aniba w/ The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) June 13, 2023
#Bills WR Stefon Diggs is not present at mandatory minicamp and HC Sean McDermott is "very concerned", per @agetzenberg.#PFN365 pic.twitter.com/UkVm1wkVC9— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 13, 2023
Stefon Diggs signed a $24M/year contract extension last season. He has the 2nd highest salary at WR this year. So not sure what this is about. #Bills— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 13, 2023
#Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who is absent from mandatory minicamp today, is making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745M signing bonus as part of a March restructure. A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn't really tradeable from Buffalo's end. An unusual situation.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2023
2/2 I’m told the nature of the private talks is “not money-related,” though the heart of the matter wasn’t shared, at this time. While a team source said Diggs left prior to practice today after previous meetings, the expectation is he’s returning to the facility, per source. https://t.co/PO4xvQbtb7— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 13, 2023
Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023
The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 13, 2023
Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.https://t.co/DzkghBgiii pic.twitter.com/AG9Ax32hJX
Trying to summarize the Stefon Diggs saga:— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 13, 2023
-Diggs is in Buffalo.
-Was at the team facility this morning.
-Left.
-Sean McDermott is 'very concerned."
-Josh Allen says it's 'not football related.'
-Josh Allen: "I f----- love him" and has his back.
-Von Miller says it's 'not that…
From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: The situation surrounding #Bills star Stefon Diggs is not contract related, his agent says. And perhaps things are on the way to being resolved. More here pic.twitter.com/6X4vZnipxg— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023
Stefon Diggs on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/9cQeFupbF8— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023
Video: New #Ravens WR Odell Beckham at team practice in minicamp.pic.twitter.com/567vOk7yWC— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 13, 2023
#Bears DT Justin Jones blasted #Packers fans today, calling them...— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023
1) "Shi*ty"
2) "Obnoxious"
3) "Half of them don't even know football."
Jones wishes Aaron Rodgers was still there so they could beat him.
pic.twitter.com/nRqhV4j3Pz
One thing that's interesting related to this one—the Patriots had THREE injury waivers on Robinson's contract, which a few folks I talked to said they'd never seen before. There was one for each knee, and another for his left Achilles.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 13, 2023
Fair to say NE wasn't going all-in on him. https://t.co/MfClkHkE08
Punt, pass and kick fun to end OTAs pic.twitter.com/6yrdS8k3ux— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2023
We had one more roster move to make before breaking for the summer.@RiverboatRonHC made the call this morning @k9sforwarriors | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NRjvidgpq5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2023
Unleashing our new team dog. Welcome, Goldie!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2023
Goldie will soon begin training with @k9sforwarriors to become a service dog for a military veteran in need!
The Philadelphia 76ers have released a new look at their proposed $1.3 billion arena — ‘76 Place at Market East.’— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 10, 2023
It’s set to open by 2031. pic.twitter.com/CtPscOrfQu
The Sixers’ proposed arena would be privately financed.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 10, 2023
However, the project has still been met with significant public opposition.https://t.co/Kip3OCR0hy
Interesting intvw with 76ers co-owner David Adelman. Sixers wants a new downtown arena. Josh Harris, soon to be owner of the Commanders, is majority owner in Philly pic.twitter.com/7P9tjlKTzY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 10, 2023
Jamal Murray completely ignored Russell Wilson, Ciara and their kids pic.twitter.com/5Zi6s7njFu— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 13, 2023
If Stan Kroenke has proven anything beyond a doubt over the last few years it’s that the keys to winning championships as an owner are:— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 13, 2023
1 - be good at hiring people
2 - let those people do their jobs
3 - don’t be cheap https://t.co/n5eqpWDigG
Baby Gronk’s dad is such a loser— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 13, 2023
You know that the parents who know this family and have see this bullshit genuinely hate it for him because he seems like a nice kidpic.twitter.com/JJ2ZRPVC2N
RIP to Cormac McCarthy. He gave the world many things but the best arguably was Anton Chigurh. pic.twitter.com/Zc9lTmwPl9— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 13, 2023
