The Washington Commanders finished their 3 day, mandatory mini-camp and have another day of meetings and light workouts today before they take a 6 week break. The team announced their training camp schedule yesterday, which includes free 12 open practices.

The Washington Commanders training camp will be held July 27 - August 19. Practices will be held at team headquarters in Ashburn, VA.

Fans can sign up for free tickets here

Commanders Training Camp will have a new look this season with a 2,000-seat bleacher viewing area constructed on the practice fields to accommodate fans from across the region. Fans also are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up adjacent to the practice fields as in years past.

Special events at Ashburn include the NFL’s annual “Back Together Saturday” training camp celebration on Saturday, July 29 for all 32 teams, the Commanders annual “Military Appreciation Day,” and “Kids Day.” On “Back Together Saturday” there will be a series of activations suitable for families, including a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet and greets, a live DJ, and performances by Command Force and the Marching Band Drumline. Fans who attend “Back Together Saturday” will receive a Commanders Fan Pack that contains sunscreen, sunglasses, lip balm, a fan, and an autograph booklet for signatures.

Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will host a few hundred local military members for a practice experience with players and coaches and a special recognition for service to our nation on Tuesday, August 8. The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will host approximately 300 kids from DC, Maryland, and Virginia Public Schools as part of Kids Day, including complimentary lunch, a special giveaway, and activities provided by NFL Play60 and Commanders Read.

Free parking for training camp is available at Dulles Town Center, and a shuttle bus will run every ten minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. for the duration of training camp. Additional information on parking will be shared via email “Know Before You Go” communications for all ticketed guests. There will not be any onsite parking at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

Additionally, this summer, the Commanders will head to Baltimore on August 15 and August 16 for two days of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. If interested in attending the joint practices, please visit baltimoreravens.com for more information in the coming weeks.

To stay up to date on all training camp events and to review the FAQS please visit Commanders.com/trainingcamp.