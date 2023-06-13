All aTwitter: 13 June 2023 - Commanders release training camp dates, with free tickets to 12 open practices!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders practice update: The team will gather tomorrow but for a light workout/positional meetings. No official OTA. Good news for the players. Avoids injury risk after a mostly clean offseason.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 12, 2023
Bad news - The session is closed, so no media/fans.
That's a wrap until TC.
Training Camp dates are here!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2023
Join us at our 12 open practices. And tickets are FREE!
12 Open practices… 2,000 seat benches. Free/Open to registered Fans… Y’all planning to be in TV or something? #HTTC https://t.co/vmW48Jy8qF pic.twitter.com/66uHm1phNY— Trell (@OhThatsTrell) June 12, 2023
This should be noted: You aren't going to find many team presidents, GMs or head coaches who WANT "Hard Knocks." But there's just not as much of that resistance with the Commanders compared to the other teams.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 12, 2023
The Commanders would make for compelling TV. If Josh Harris' isn't approved by the start of training camp (when filming begins), it's all but a lock he'd be voted in by the end of preseason. We have already seen new coaches and even a relocation (Rams in '16) featured.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 12, 2023
QOTD: who has the best OR worst nickname on the team @SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xKG4mFQlC7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2023
the shooters vs. the shots pic.twitter.com/AmkTc2vkW0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2023
Kazmeir Allen has the Commanders' attention for the skill set he brings to the roster. He'll be one of the options they'll consider as a return specialist during training camphttps://t.co/AvzbPrEa2p— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 12, 2023
Update: The #Patriots have waived former #Jaguars, #Jets RB James Robinson, per @FieldYates— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 12, 2023
Robinson signed a 2-year, $4 million deal in free-agency. pic.twitter.com/6z6otCVOCU
Saquon Barkley on the RB market: "They tagged the top 3 guys. We didn't even get a chance to hit the open market. They put the cap at $10M. And when they have the tag, they have all the leverage. That's the reality."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 12, 2023
Honest answer here:
( @SNYGiants)pic.twitter.com/D9TbdRRKOO
The whole rookie contract system should be overhauled, but: a) owners lurve the built-in price control of 4-5 year deals and b) unions tend to capitulate on items that impact INCOMING members, not the folks voting. (See, teacher starting salaries vs top-of-scale salaries). https://t.co/nadkneKclv— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) June 12, 2023
Push for an 18th game would be my immediate guess. Players need to be prepared to ask for a ton of concessions in return if the owners go that route.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 12, 2023
It's why last time was perfect because they had the 17th game to work with. I get it. As Mike said it's about what the guys under contract get to help them but if you want to help the players as a whole you need free agency sooner— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 12, 2023
Three-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter plans to skip the #Vikings’ mandatory minicamp, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 12, 2023
The sides haven’t seen eye-to-eye on a new contract. @RapSheet reported Minnesota has received trade calls, and now one of the NFL’s top pass rushers is officially a holdout. pic.twitter.com/GedTiRbIKt
"If DHop thinks Mac Jones is a good player he should sign in New England..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2023
If he wants to play with an elite level QB I think his options are Philadelphia and Baltimore"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cPs4kOAddQ
"Slow right decisions, we love 'em. Call 'em Kirk Cousins"#Saints DE Cam Jordan teaches a few things on pass-rushing— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 12, 2023
( @brgridiron) pic.twitter.com/bogcdgWaEc
Quite like all these hidden details in the team logo. Makes a plain W logo feel a bit simple https://t.co/wFrWUnZeam— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 12, 2023
I fundamentally don't understand the need to Easter egg something to death. Rather than have eight hidden elements, how about a good helmet stripe or consistent, symmetrical shading. pic.twitter.com/4ssw7bu4CU— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) June 12, 2023
Never Forget when Bo Jackson ran a One Man Reverse— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) June 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/zlLa8pf30y
I’ve tried to tell him his whole life but he’s never listened to me— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 11, 2023
I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception. We saw some nice successes and took some L’s in our first season that we learn from.
75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall.… https://t.co/ByVdMnVqXb
When it was founded in 2016, The Athletic prided itself on covering local beats decimated by newspaper cutbacks. Some of those beats were eliminated as 20 journalists (4% of the newsroom) were laid off by the NYT-owned site on Monday. My @FOS story. https://t.co/gjLL9Dh713— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 12, 2023
