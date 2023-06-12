The Washington Commanders will have meetings and a light workout instead of a full practice tomorrow

The Washington Commanders had one final practice scheduled for tomorrow before they took a break before training camp next month. Ron Rivera talked about using that practice to make up for the week of OTAs the team lost due to a practice infraction last year. The head coach met with AHC/OC Eric Bieniemy and DC Jack Del Rio, and they’ve decided to cancel the full practice, and have meetings and light workouts instead. They were happy with the attendance this offseason, and didn’t want to risk any injuries. The team already lost second-year TE Armani Rogers(Achilles) for the season.

Commanders won’t have an OTA day Tues. (would’ve been their last before the break). Coaches felt the offseason went well and was well-attended, and they didn’t want to risk further injury. Players will just have meetings and a light workout Tues. to cap their offseason program. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 12, 2023

The Washington Commanders will go into training camp with a healthy roster. This is Eric Bieniemy’s first offseason with the team, and he’s already been making an impact on the team from players and coaches, to the way the team practices. He is installing his offense while trying to coach up second-year quarterback Sam Howell who is playing behind an offensive line that will feature several new starters.

Jack Del Rio returns for a fourth season in charge of the defense in Washington, and he has two top draft picks to work with in his secondary. Chase Young had his fifth-year option declined, and will be playing for a new deal after returning from ACL reconstruction surgery last year. Daron Payne earned his payday after having a career year, and and both Young and Montez Sweat will be looking to have similar seasons.

The Washington Commanders will likely announce the dates for training camp this week, and the team will have about 6 weeks off before they reconvene in Ashburn for 3 weeks of practice. Washington is also scheduled to have joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens before the two teams meet in Week 2 of the preseason.