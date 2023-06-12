All aTwitter: 12 June 2023 - Some are bullish on Washington’s defense; a bad week for NFL free agent RBs

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

With @RealBramW on thoughts from spring practices. Lingering concerns? What we’ve seen from Sam Howell. The young DBs. Why Bram is so bullish on the D (because they’re good). @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/wFFPlKlyLh — John Keim (@john_keim) June 11, 2023

Always love chopping it up with @JPFinlayNBCS I have been covering the @Commanders for 21 yrs & JP has been one of those colleagues I really appreciate We both agree on what unit is expected to produce more in 2023! For more with JP, please subscribe https://t.co/1YuoKe6gWb pic.twitter.com/2sbpQaNCqB — Lou Holder (@HolderSports) June 11, 2023

Cole Turner had the fewest touches of the 19 Commanders to receive at least one touch last year. But I can’t get over that one week where he looked incredible with Wentz (and how he’s starting to look like that again) https://t.co/P8KG54AV7m — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 11, 2023

I understand the position that Jacobs is taking in order to try to push the RB market higher, but unfortunately he plays the one position that many GMs simple aren’t willing to reset the market on.



Dalvin and Zeke got cut. Bell’s holdout didn’t work.



Sadly, it is what it is. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 11, 2023

Josh Jacobs hints that he's taking a stand for future running backs. Is he actually risking the Raiders removing the $10.1 million franchise tag? https://t.co/cBvaqCwFYw — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2023

Saquon Barkley: “It’s all about respect.” Said he’s not trying to reset the RB market. Wants to remain a Giant for life. Sitting out the season is part of conversation if there is no deal by July 27. #Giants pic.twitter.com/tKPDIAOdVk — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 11, 2023

Update: Former #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is looking for a "Significant contract" in free-agency.



Cook won't sign a $4-5 million type of contract, per @tompelissero



More here:https://t.co/uXKR30WhTY pic.twitter.com/WAtCLGWtvy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2023

Dalvin Cook's a free agent.@Fsmoot21SeanT says:



He accurately predicted OBJs new team

Right on Eric Bieniemy's new team

Where's @dalvincook going?



+



Smoot says Zion's BM drama is the media's fault:

"Shame on you media....good girls are boring."



P: https://t.co/Cr6XXChMz5 pic.twitter.com/q0ce1wQArs — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 11, 2023

Is #Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins a Hall of Famer already? He is criminally underrated…



-4x Pro Bowler

-37,140 Passing Yards

-2015 Most Improved Player

-252 touchdowns

-8 straight seasons with 25 TDs+ (5th player ever)

-66.8 career completion percentage

-NFL completion… pic.twitter.com/W3gwoze8jD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 11, 2023

Which teams are getting to 11 wins this season? pic.twitter.com/CZwC1Ti2os — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 11, 2023

UVA is heading to the College World Series again! Team 1186 knows Omaha like the backs of their hands. OmaHoos! Time for another CWS title!



Wahoowa! https://t.co/FHBk2aef44 — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) June 11, 2023

BREAKING: The @XFLVipers are expected to part ways with head coach Rod Woodson, per source. Pending an official announcement by the league.



Vegas was 2-8 under Woodson in their first year as a franchise. More to come. #XFL #SpringballBoulevard pic.twitter.com/b8If7vgqhJ — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) June 12, 2023

