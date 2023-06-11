All aTwitter: 11 June 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

#HTTC What can Chris Rodriguez, Jr. bring to the RB room.



Is Quan Martin looking better than Forbes?



in the lab talking about the two rookies. ⏬⏬https://t.co/FWfRDDIUMD pic.twitter.com/nPjuQIOC5B — Deuce__@redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) June 10, 2023

You would be hard pressed to find any @Commanders fan who is not cheering for @JaretPatterson Here's hoping that Eric Bieniemy will find some way to use this inspiration to so many who spent last year on the practice squad. To hear more, like & subscribe https://t.co/1YuoKe6gWb pic.twitter.com/qsR0e5bOi2 — Lou Holder (@HolderSports) June 10, 2023

"Josh Harris had a meeting with the finance committee presenting his plan and it sounded like the meeting went well..



I would imagine the Commanders sale will officially be done at some point in July"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HT0n60ReeQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2023

NEW PODCAST

SOURCE tells me the #Steelers are IN on Chase Young, but OUT on Dalvin Cook.

Listen to the podcast for full details. #RideorDieCrew ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/w5zpzBJ1oK — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 10, 2023

in 2022 Only 32.4% of Mahomes passes were 10+ yards ...



So, 67.6% of his passes were behind the LOS or 0 - 10 yards. This will be the vast majority of Howell's passes in 2023. pic.twitter.com/vEQbMpXvpT — Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) June 11, 2023

Whether it's called a tanking or strategic rebuilding, the Vikings are in Year Two of a broader plan that eventually entails getting a true franchise quarterback and going from there. https://t.co/U03BtEqjaU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 10, 2023

"I still can't believe that the Vikings never got close to a trade and are releasing Dalvin Cook at 27..



Miami did look into a possible trade in March and it would make sense" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/CyAaet8fgJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2023

The NFL economy has spoken on running backs.



It doesn’t matter if Jacobs/Barkley “boss up”.



The supply and demand curves have intersected at a value lower than they want. https://t.co/qlp1v2rVaA — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) June 10, 2023

...this one play changed the trajectory of the franchise. With a win, Kirk gets an extension. Jay gets an extension and they make the playoffs https://t.co/SfRtxXDwmG — Disco (@discoque5) June 10, 2023

I ready to play football again!! Teams I would love to play for……. Miami, Washington, Kansas City, bengals, bills, broncos, & houston — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) June 9, 2023

Pitcher Rick Camp (RIP) was born OTD in 1953. He had one career HR. pic.twitter.com/Nsv278qshz — Stirrups Now! (@uniformcritic) June 10, 2023

