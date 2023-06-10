All aTwitter: 10 June 2023 - K.J. Henry is making a difference

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We had 9 year old Kennedy at @Commanders practice yesterday.



Kennedy has battled leukemia since May 21' and is currently in maintenance phase.



She participated in practice & met all the players & staff to include her favorite @thekjhenry.



A day she will never forget.❤️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GOPUVj42dD — Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) June 9, 2023

Commanders and @ClemsonFB superfan Kennedy recently finished her leukemia treatment



To celebrate, she spent the day at practice and met her favorite player @thekjhenry pic.twitter.com/yRXqVS36f9 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023

This confirms that Washington's top two draft picks (Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin) remain unsigned. https://t.co/gwQvtgVe2K — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 10, 2023

Update: #Cowboys have officially released former #Falcons 1st round pick DE Takk McKinley. pic.twitter.com/nb4MHrjCkW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 9, 2023

Three of the four teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks don't want to do it. Will the league give it to the Commanders or will the league tell the Jets, Bears, or Saints "tough crap, you're doing it"? https://t.co/NoLXBvlIP7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 10, 2023

A note on serious bidders for sports teams: They don’t tend to get frustrated when they’re confident in their proposals — and have the money in place to back it up. If you’re going to own a team for decades, what’s the rush? https://t.co/2wzo2JVnOw — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 10, 2023

Surprised this quote from Ted Leonsis, about Monumental, didn't raise more eyebrows...

"We're bigger, much bigger right now, in terms of revenues, than the football team is." https://t.co/oZtC4Y1scz — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 9, 2023

picture day is always a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/2NOB9Zhu5t — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023

the answer: just a little upset



full episode: https://t.co/6n5QypDD4I pic.twitter.com/s7BWzqgfkp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023

