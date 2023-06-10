All aTwitter: 10 June 2023 - K.J. Henry is making a difference

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We had 9 year old Kennedy at @Commanders practice yesterday.— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) June 9, 2023
Kennedy has battled leukemia since May 21' and is currently in maintenance phase.
She participated in practice & met all the players & staff to include her favorite @thekjhenry.
A day she will never forget.❤️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GOPUVj42dD
Commanders and @ClemsonFB superfan Kennedy recently finished her leukemia treatment— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023
To celebrate, she spent the day at practice and met her favorite player @thekjhenry pic.twitter.com/yRXqVS36f9
This confirms that Washington's top two draft picks (Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin) remain unsigned. https://t.co/gwQvtgVe2K— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 10, 2023
this trio >>> pic.twitter.com/mRE9CeakWY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023
Minicamp ✔️ pic.twitter.com/BJwZkE4Emd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023
Update: #Cowboys have officially released former #Falcons 1st round pick DE Takk McKinley. pic.twitter.com/nb4MHrjCkW— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 9, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: What’s next for former #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, now that he’s free. pic.twitter.com/vGBxXA3egX— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2023
Three of the four teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks don't want to do it. Will the league give it to the Commanders or will the league tell the Jets, Bears, or Saints "tough crap, you're doing it"? https://t.co/NoLXBvlIP7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 10, 2023
A note on serious bidders for sports teams: They don’t tend to get frustrated when they’re confident in their proposals — and have the money in place to back it up. If you’re going to own a team for decades, what’s the rush? https://t.co/2wzo2JVnOw— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 10, 2023
Surprised this quote from Ted Leonsis, about Monumental, didn't raise more eyebrows...— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 9, 2023
"We're bigger, much bigger right now, in terms of revenues, than the football team is." https://t.co/oZtC4Y1scz
picture day is always a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/2NOB9Zhu5t— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023
the answer: just a little upset— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023
full episode: https://t.co/6n5QypDD4I pic.twitter.com/s7BWzqgfkp
