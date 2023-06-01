Jack Del Rio Presser: “It’s a voluntary time of year. I’m just appreciative of the guys that are here.”

The Washington Commanders held their 6th OTAs practice today. Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke earlier, and now it’s Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s turn at the mic. Washington drafted CB Emmanuel Forbes in the 1st round and DB Quan Martin in the 2nd round, and Del Rio is looking for the defense to start faster and create more turnovers. Forbes was a turnover-machine in college, and Del Rio is looking to elevate Washington’s defensive standings with the talent infusion in the secondary.

Del Rio was asked about the absence of his projected starting DEs(Chase Young, Montez Sweat) from OTAs, and he said it’s a voluntary time of year, but he’s appreciative of the guys that are here. He wants Sweat to finish more plays that he has an opportunity to, and compared it to Daron Payne last year. Payne had a career year, and signed a 4-year, $90 million extension with Washingon. Del Rio made the obvious point that “It’ll add zeros to your check.”

Jack Del Rio addressing the media now. He was fired up to get Emmanuel Forbes in the draft. Has tremendous ball skills and held up against some the best competition in college football week in and week out — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Jack Del Rio on Chase Young and Montez Sweat not being at OTAs: "It's a voluntary time of year... I'm just appreciative of the guys who are here." Says his present players are establishing their culture for the season — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2023

Del Rio on Sweat: "When he starts finishing at a higher rate, his numbers are going to explode." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2023

Jack Del Rio was asked about Montez Sweat finishing his rushes more, much like Daron Payne learned to last season.



Del Rio: "It'll add zeroes to your check." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

1. Start faster

Del Rio: "Starting fast and creating more turnovers, those are the two areas I feel defensively, for us to contribute and give us a chance to win a bunch of games we have to be stronger in those two areas." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2023

Del Rio said Eric Bieniemy has a lot of energy and brings accountability. He believes there will be some good competition between the offense and defense this offseason — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

On Quan Martin, Del Rio said he's a smart kid that is learning a lot of positions right now but is coming along well — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Jack Del Rio, on St-Juste and Forbes getting reps in the slot: "We're looking at a lot of different combinations there. It's that time of year. ... Where we end up deploying our guys, we'll see. But we're building flexibility right now." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

Jack Del Rio on Jamin Davis: "We had more splash plays and less 'what the heck are you doing?' plays. We need that trend to continue."



He also mentions that Khaleke Hudson has been "outstanding" and has built on his Week 18 performance against the Cowboys. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2023