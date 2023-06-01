 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jack Del Rio Presser: “It’s a voluntary time of year. I’m just appreciative of the guys that are here.”

Jack Del Rio speaks to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders held their 6th OTAs practice today. Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke earlier, and now it’s Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s turn at the mic. Washington drafted CB Emmanuel Forbes in the 1st round and DB Quan Martin in the 2nd round, and Del Rio is looking for the defense to start faster and create more turnovers. Forbes was a turnover-machine in college, and Del Rio is looking to elevate Washington’s defensive standings with the talent infusion in the secondary.

Del Rio was asked about the absence of his projected starting DEs(Chase Young, Montez Sweat) from OTAs, and he said it’s a voluntary time of year, but he’s appreciative of the guys that are here. He wants Sweat to finish more plays that he has an opportunity to, and compared it to Daron Payne last year. Payne had a career year, and signed a 4-year, $90 million extension with Washingon. Del Rio made the obvious point that “It’ll add zeros to your check.”

Emmanuel Forbes:

Chase Young and Montez Sweat not attending OTAs:

Montez Sweat:

Starting fast and turnovers:

Eric Bieniemy:

Quan Martin:

Benjamin St-Juste/Emmanuel Forbes in the slot:

3rd down, $ down:

Jamin Davis/Khaleke Hudson:

