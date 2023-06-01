 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eric Bieniemy Presser: Football has been a part of my DNA since I was six years old

Eric Bieniemy answers questions from the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders completed their 6th day of OTAs practices today, and new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy got the chance to talk about it with the media. Sam Howell is a very competitive kid, but he is steady, and knows how to autocorrect himself. The 2nd-year QB is projected to be the starter, but veteran Jacoby Brissett is also competing for the spot.

Bieniemy has been responsible for scheduling practices under Ron Rivera, and he has emphasized to his players that they can’t waste the precious few reps they are getting during OTAs, and to use what they learn here going into the rest of the offseason, including training camp next month. EB is very excited to get into the grind of training camp, and has told his guys to dig into their playbooks, and taking accountability.

Bieniemy talked about the offensive line that will be coached by Travelle Wharton this season. Tight Ends Coach Juan Castillo is also helping with the OL, and will be in the run game coordinator role. EB mentioned Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi as players that have made positive steps in practice. He said the Andrew Wylie will start out at right tackle, and they see Cosmi’s best fit will be at guard.

Sam Howell:

The message at practice:

Striving for perfection:

Offensive line:

Juan Castillo:

Studying the playbook:

Creating a culture:

Learning lessons:

Accountability:

Training camp:

Ron Rivera:

Brian Robinson:

Special teams:

Tight Ends:

Terry McLaurin:

Bringing that energy:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...