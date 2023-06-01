Eric Bieniemy Presser: Football has been a part of my DNA since I was six years old

The Washington Commanders completed their 6th day of OTAs practices today, and new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy got the chance to talk about it with the media. Sam Howell is a very competitive kid, but he is steady, and knows how to autocorrect himself. The 2nd-year QB is projected to be the starter, but veteran Jacoby Brissett is also competing for the spot.

Bieniemy has been responsible for scheduling practices under Ron Rivera, and he has emphasized to his players that they can’t waste the precious few reps they are getting during OTAs, and to use what they learn here going into the rest of the offseason, including training camp next month. EB is very excited to get into the grind of training camp, and has told his guys to dig into their playbooks, and taking accountability.

Bieniemy talked about the offensive line that will be coached by Travelle Wharton this season. Tight Ends Coach Juan Castillo is also helping with the OL, and will be in the run game coordinator role. EB mentioned Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi as players that have made positive steps in practice. He said the Andrew Wylie will start out at right tackle, and they see Cosmi’s best fit will be at guard.

LIVE: Assistant HC/OC Eric Bieniemy speaks with the media after today's OTA https://t.co/1fjtnjYNDt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

Sam Howell:

Eric Bieniemy’s thoughts on Sam Howell through OTAs pic.twitter.com/W0E9OlHOce — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on Sam Howell: "First of all, Sam is a very competitive kid. ... He wants to know what he can do to get better." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on Sam Howell: "The thing that I love about him is he's always staying steady — his demeanor does not change. ... And I'll say this, he autocorrects himself." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

Eric Beiniemy says he really enjoys working with Sam Howell and how he stays steady during highs and lows. "He autocorrects himself" which is a big step for a young player — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2023

Eric Bieniemy on Sam Howell's ability to learn in real time: "He autocorrects himself as well because he knows exactly what he did and what he should have done, which is a good thing." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 1, 2023

The message at practice:

Eric Bieniemy addressing the media. He's been emphasizing that the offense and players can't waste the reps they get in practice. He wants to make sure he's getting the right message across and that the message is being correctly received — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Striving for perfection:

Eric Bieniemy: "I want them to strive for perfection in order to achieve excellence."



(That will be on a T-shirt or a wall here soon, I'm sure.) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

Eric Bieniemy: "Yes, coach EB can get out of hand. Those guys know I want them to strive for perfection..." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2023

Offensive line:

Bieniemy wants to play the best five offensive linemen, but all of them need to have some flexibility. If injuries occur during the season, they need to be able to help the team in any way possible — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Bieniemy said he has seen Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi make some positive steps in their growth during OTAs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Juan Castillo:

Eric Bieniemy reiterates the OL coaching plan with Juan Castillo as the run-game coordinator. https://t.co/YU4BjyhnZi — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 1, 2023

Studying the playbook:

Bieniemy said the coaches are challenging the players to study and get in the playbook as much as possible. "These guys want to do it right," he said, and while they might not always know what to do at times, they are willing to learn. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Creating a culture:

New system, no problem



EB on the status of the offensive install ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cOOMitCBLT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

Eric Bieniemy is really impressive, says his players are in early stages of offensive install. It's going to take time. "We're gonna learn how to get it done, I'm not concerned about that." Beiniemy says his players have been very receptive to the new system and hard coaching — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2023

Learning lessons:

Eric Bieniemy's message to players when they have a difficult day or he gets on them on a drill, etc.: "We're all in this together... Sometimes things happen where these are great learning lessons" pic.twitter.com/SlooI0kJGP — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2023

Accountability:

Bieniemy: "I'm always open and honest with the guys. If I make a mistake I'm like, 'Hey fellas I screwed this up.' My job is to make sure I'm always held accountable. The last thing I want to do is lose that trust." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2023

Training camp:

Bieniemy: "I can't wait til damn training camp. I'm already fired up about training camp." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

Ron Rivera:

Eric Bieniemy on Ron Rivera giving him extra responsibilities: "He's an outstanding coach. I just appreciate him allowing me to have some input... a little flexibility as to help in adjusting schedules. ... with some of the things I brought over from Kansas City and how we… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 1, 2023

Brian Robinson:

Eric Bieniemy: "I love what B-Rob brings to the table. ... One thing I want him — and not just him, but all of us — is we're in this together. ... That's a part of the growing process. ... B-Rob is about as good of a kid as they come." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

Special teams:

Eric Bieniemy: "We got some pretty good running backs here. Just because you played one position doesn't mean you can't play others. The quickest way to making this team is making sure you become best friends with the special teams coach." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2023

Tight Ends:

EB on Commanders tight ends: "Tight end room is doing a hell of a job...Logan, Bates, Cole, Curtis...Those guys have stood out for all the right reasons"

(for fantasy purposes I like Logan and Turner. Somebody gonna eat) — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2023

Asked Bieniemy about the TE room and the group's development. He said the position as a whole is standing out for "all the right reasons," and the QBs are doing a good job of finding them in the passing game — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Bieniemy said Terry McLaurin is "the ultimate professional" and "you want every one to be like Terry." Loved the character and person that McLaurin has been — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2023

Bringing that energy: