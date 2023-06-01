Daily Slop: Emmanuel Forbes is learning to thrive as slot CB; Sam Howell mic’d up sessions help Commanders QB take command

OTA Notebook | Emmanuel Forbes is learning to thrive as slot CB

“He’s looked pretty good,” said head coach Ron Rivera. ”He’s very quick. That’s one of the things that he is, he’s really quick. When you get those little water bug routes where the guys are trying to run options off you inside or out, he seems to handle those very well.”

Ranking best, worst 2023 NFL offseasons: Which teams improved?

1. Washington Commanders

What went right: Team owner Daniel Snyder entered an agreement to sell the franchise. What, you thought this was going to be about signing offensive lineman Andrew Wylie? You can make a reasonable case that no team made a more significant move to aid their chances of becoming a Super Bowl contender this offseason than the Commanders did by beginning to extricate themselves from their disastrous ownership group.

Commanders OTA observations: Sam Howell earning trust, faith ahead of crucial season in Washington

Buy Cole Turner stock now. The tight end wowed in last year’s training camp and has brought more of the same this year. He had a highlight catch on Tuesday on the sideline over Percy Butler, who played strong defense but was no match for Turner’s 6-foot-6 reach and toe tap.

Commanders QB Sam Howell prepared to ‘take control’ of Eric Bieniemy’s offense

“Coach EB says all the time to overcommunicate at the line of scrimmage with the O-line,” Howell said. “Saying one more word, one more code word (might be) something that they need to hear … to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

A new sound: Sam Howell mic’d up sessions help Commanders QB take command - Washington Times

Quan Martin is eager to add his position flexibility to Commanders’ secondary

“This was one of the spots I was hoping to end up at,” Martin told reporters on May 24. “So, just for them to pick me, knowing I got an opportunity to come in and help this team out is big for me.”

4 critical Observations from Commanders 2023 OTAs Day 4

Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes compared to Super Bowl champion and All-Pro

“I thought he [Emmanuel Forbes] was the most gifted, being able to play press and play off. And the thing that’s unique about him playing press, you can well say he isn’t strong enough, he’s got good length, and he’s smart. He reminds me a lot of Richard Sherman, who we drafted in Seattle, from the standpoint where he might not be the quickest, fastest, or have the most twitch, but the son of a gun is always in a play-making position, always gets his hands on the ball and when he does it’s an interception. It changes games.””

- Scot McCloughan via Yahoo Sports

Commanders’ Sam Howell and remembering Heath Shuler’s time

Sam Howell is mic’d up and ‘taking charge’ of the Commanders’ new offense - The Washington Post

The Commanders plan to have all their quarterbacks wear microphones during practices, and Howell has worn one in OTAs, helping coaches give him better feedback.

Montez Sweat: Can he Become an Elite Pass Rusher in 2023? | Watchin All-22 Film w/Phil