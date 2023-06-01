All aTwitter: 1 June 2023 - Positive reports from OTAs on Jacoby Brissett, Cole Turner young DBs & RBs, and many others

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Not at Commanders OTAs today: Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Charles Leno, Kazmeir Allen.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
@DaxMilne— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
what a grab pic.twitter.com/IC4if3KoyO
Brissett is having a fantastic day. Just perfectly placed balls all over the place. Just hit Bates on a seam ball for about 40.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 31, 2023
Had some visitors at practice today @TheRealC_Portis breaking it down with the RBs pic.twitter.com/NX4nzToUkH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
Ray Brown shared a special message to the team pic.twitter.com/7UKzRNPpNx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
“Buy Cole Turner stock now. The tight end wowed in last year's training camp, and has brought more of the same this year.” (@michaelpRTD) https://t.co/aDAdD2wlFT— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 31, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington sees a difference in Washington Commanders practices. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/CM5fAQ0p9b— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 31, 2023
Look at Terry— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
.......scary ya know pic.twitter.com/ccbDbHzJ8Y
Bring your dad to work day @thekjhenry pic.twitter.com/EYvNelxNaw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 31, 2023
Another OTA wrap-up. Sam Howell. Jacoby Brissett. Emmanuel Forbes. Brian Robinson. OL and more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/BE9Avmunw3— John Keim (@john_keim) May 31, 2023
Just thinking about that time Antonio Gibson threw down a 180 dunk into the pylon. pic.twitter.com/G9bjp97VO3— Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) May 31, 2023
“Wordy” systems are viewed negatively in the modern NFL but they have benefits. Allow the coach/QB to be more descriptive and ensure everyone knows their assignment. Also lets them make small adjustments easier. https://t.co/Byk1jdP8PP— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 31, 2023
So if they run a play and then get back to the sideline and check the film and realise that if they just adjusted one or two routes, they could hit a big play, it’s much easier to change the playcall and make that adjustment when you have a broader language system— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 31, 2023
I found this quote from Ron Rivera today to be quite interesting. pic.twitter.com/q6QiSgxRfw— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 31, 2023
I really enjoyed hosting @Sam4TR last night.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 31, 2023
Here he talks about coaching changes, the TE Room, and Sam Howell's development.
Full Episode: https://t.co/T3zTJnmWjw
Please Like, Subscribe, and Comment. @FPC_Commanders pic.twitter.com/ebzhOh0aMV
Asked Rivera about how he chooses to spend his time now that he's able to delegate so much to JDR/EB.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 31, 2023
"I feel like more of a manager at times." Spending lots of time with the younger coaches to manage their development, but there's a lot of trust with his senior coaches.
I know a lot of people aren't going to like that answer, but that's truly ideal in a lot of ways. A leader should build systems, and by year four it's a big positive that he has that flexibility.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 31, 2023
Now he's just gotta execute that management. That's a different conversation.
“One thing that I keep circling back to, that is just curious to me… Ron has kind of handed this thing over to Bieniemy. And it’s just very interesting to watch… I got two chips on, something’s going on here that we don’t know about.” –@JPFinlayNBCS https://t.co/kypf4ABRdw— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 31, 2023
https://t.co/zNx4ZDpiAH pic.twitter.com/kGvSQV5wiD— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 1, 2023
Payne not being on this list makes no sense. He was probably the best DT in the league last season posting 11.5 sacks. https://t.co/N1RiadWXDx— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) May 31, 2023
2022 was the first season in 17 years where 21 personnel usage went UP league wide.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 31, 2023
2022: 8.2%
2021: 7.1%
2020: 7.7%
2019: 7.8%
2018: 7.8%
2017: 8.2%
2016: 8.2%
2015: 8.6%
2014: 11.7%
2013: 14.6%
2012: 17.7%
2011: 18.2%
2010: 19.8%
2009: 21.9%
2008: 23.5%
2007: 25.1%
2006: 26.8%
Will Levis reportedly had a “rough” day of practice today at Titans OTA’s.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 31, 2023
Levis reportedly struggled with inaccuracy, throwing into double coverage, and fumbling snaps.
Levis said in a recent interview that he won’t “beat himself up” over the practice and will use it as… pic.twitter.com/eDzaxq1pgV
Imagine how f**ked up the Patricia/Judge Delirium must have been for Bill O'Brien to seem "normal." https://t.co/s2s0qOoGeN— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 31, 2023
Patriots ST captain Matt Slater on the kickoff rule: “I’m just not convinced our league is gonna do what’s in the best interests of our players.” Mentions TNF, grass vs. turf, post-career benefits.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 31, 2023
“The reality is they haven’t done a single thing to make the play safer.”
Zeke comeback— PFF (@PFF) May 31, 2023
( @3hunnidGuru)pic.twitter.com/LpUatMvhLV
Contrast this to the AFC East, where the Patriots racked up 14 out of 19 division titles, including a streak of 11 straight.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 31, 2023
Or the AFC West, which contained streaks of 4 (Chargers), 5 (Broncos), and 7 (Chiefs)--with a grand total of zero titles for the Raiders. https://t.co/RvJgW4NphT
personal A/C units in helmets??!!— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 31, 2023
every edge adds up, NFL teams getting this tech?pic.twitter.com/sJCL5l4hsY
Media news: NFL Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe has reached a buyout agreement with FS1 and his final appearance on 'Undisputed' is expected to be after the NBA Finals, per @sportsrapport. https://t.co/PKNXbz2uc4 pic.twitter.com/Nm8SgtBGSB— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2023
