The 5 O’Clock Club: Captain Sam Howell

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

Let’s say that everything goes the way that most people seem to expect it to go this offseason, and Sam Howell is the starting quarterback for Week 1.

As the starting quarterback, is it automatic that the 2nd year player who has thrown 19 regular season passes as a professional will be the captain?

Can a starting NFL QB command respect if he isn’t an offensive captain?

And while we’re at it, should captains be named by the coaches or elected by the players on the team?

