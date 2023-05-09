Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Link Roundup

Five things to know about Andre Jones Jr.

Brian Robinson believes Bieniemy being a former running back, is good for him and the offense.

“Him being a former running back easily helps him relate to the things he needs me to do,” Robinson said. “It’s easier for me to listen to him based off playing the same position. So it’s easier for me to take advice and easier for him to give me advice because we kind of have experience in the same position, so I think that’s a little bit more advantage for the running backs on the team now since our OC is a former running back.”

How will Chase Roullier’s time with the Commanders be remembered?

One thing Ron Rivera likes about every player from the 2023 draft class

Commanders not expected to receive any compensatory picks in 2024

FMIA: Peter King’s Offseason Power Rankings; Carolina and Green Bay’s QB Strategies

27 - Washington. I get giving Sam Howell his big chance here, and backing him up with Jacoby Brissett is okay too. But keep in mind how far this offense—which averaged 17.7 points a game in the last 16 weeks—has to go.

Jason Wright wants to win back Commanders fans, no matter the challenges or criticisms

“We didn’t take on a steady NFL franchise. This is a turnaround,” he said, before later adding: “We’ve failed on and off the field the last couple of years — but when you do fail, you as a leader step up and take the arrows that are coming for your people so that they can continue to work. You affirm them. Challenge them to do better, but you affirm them, remind them of their strengths and that allows them to bounce back more creatively, greater attention to detail or whatever it is that has needed to change.”

Braeden Daniels All-22 Film & Thoughts: Watching Game Film With Phil | Washington Commanders Draft