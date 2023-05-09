All aTwitter: 9 May 2023 - “I compared Sam Howell to Colt McCoy. Undersized...not great arm strength.”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The #HTTC only has 8 OTAs instead of the regular 10 allotted for teams because of excessive contact last year. Rivera was docked 100k and two OTA sessions. The players still get paid those 2 OTAs.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) May 9, 2023
the Commanders are allll in on Sam Howell… any questions??@UpAndAdamsShow @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/3vEqz4yU64— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 8, 2023
Matt Miller gets paid to talk football and says Sam Howell doesn’t have arm strength…. https://t.co/7YrbcFKRSY— Zac (@DCzWall) May 8, 2023
Matt Miller: "I compared Sam Howell to Colt McCoy". "Undersized, shorter guy, a little bit thicker body, not great arm strength."— QB1SamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) May 8, 2023
Sam Howell's Arm:#HTTC pic.twitter.com/iuVrfWLlfA
Playing for EB is cool.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 9, 2023
Playing for EB as an RB is even cooler.
https://t.co/Ab78aMJwec | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/bEJyf7jepS
"He's got a lot of athleticism. He's got a great first step, he's got a lot of traits that you want."@PaycorInc | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 8, 2023
"This is something I've been dreaming for my whole life and it's coming true, so it's time to get to it."@PaycorInc | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 6, 2023
KJ Henry getting a lot of love in Washington https://t.co/D5fj9gHePh— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 8, 2023
"Andrew Norwell is still on the roster. I don't expect that to be the case for too long... They're waiting for him to be healthy so that way they can then make a move."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) May 8, 2023
-@john_keim (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLOffseason pic.twitter.com/Od00GAbVWn
Commanders at 11? I think not. https://t.co/bKpxnaQk7E— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) May 8, 2023
The McLaurin one is the most shocking here. Most of the others added competition or have a clear downgrade at QB (Evans and Godwin). McLaurin likely sees a QB upgrade (even if it's small) and a new OC who should hopefully increase the passing rate. https://t.co/sw2r71bmNB— Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) May 8, 2023
https://t.co/kGcxHyUhLN pic.twitter.com/FrL3yE98Pe— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 8, 2023
I refuse to treat a schedule release as an actual event. It's a logistical requirement.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 8, 2023
Among the changes to the schedule this season:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023
NFL will have a Black Friday game for the first time ever.
Games don’t necessarily “belong” to networks anymore. All games are free agents.
Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice.
Not all teams are guaranteed to…
Interesting that Luck’s camp said Washington has not contacted him. Hoping this story doesn’t lead to any penalty, especially with new ownership coming in. https://t.co/oWL1uA3k7c pic.twitter.com/XycOGtr6xW— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 9, 2023
List Of XFL Players Trying Out For NFL Teams https://t.co/01euRrYAsV #NFL pic.twitter.com/CM0zpIiuMC— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 8, 2023
"Washington has extended a rookie minicamp invite to RB Devin Darrington, most recently of the Orlando Guardians in the XFL, a source said."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) May 8, 2023
-@_RyanFowler_ (Tier 2 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLOffseason pic.twitter.com/jHZubqzfAs
Steven Montez is getting another NFL opportunity. https://t.co/s307iaTRHJ— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 9, 2023
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson working out in DC Defenders gear!— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 7, 2023
I'll be covering the @XFLDefenders at the @XFL Championship Game for @wusa9 on Saturday, May 13th in San Antonio ️
Oh! And about @TheRock's workout, he's says..... "It’s a bitch but very effective" LOL pic.twitter.com/k7knVVlt9e
I can't be the only one confused about how the schedule Isn't ready yet, right? We have known every team's matchup for months. https://t.co/VM9uQvpleO— Kate Magdziuk (@katemagdziuk) May 8, 2023
We might get more Commanders CBS games this season. This nugget was in @peter_king’s FMIA column. pic.twitter.com/ayKqvmQA6U— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 8, 2023
Sean McVay was honored with a statue by his alma mater after being inducted into @MiamiOHFootball's Cradle of Coaches.— NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023
(via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/wIKOQm7DbR
Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!— Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023
That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!
May 8, 2023
