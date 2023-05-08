All aTwitter: 8 May 2023 - Commanders Twitter continues to be high on Howell and Jahan Dotson

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
With the Washington @Commanders season schedule being released Thursday.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 7, 2023
Which games are you going to, home or away❓️#HTTC pic.twitter.com/rQ5rgW4GCZ
At UNC, Sam Howell never had a year where he didn’t account for at least 35TD and 3000 passing yds— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 7, 2023
His teams competed but were never considered “contenders”, yet he elevated the play of those around him
As a Jr. he was asked to use his legs more. The results: 828 yds and 11 TD
For those who didn’t know - Sam Howell had more TD’s (38) and less INT’s (7) and just 24 less passing yards as a true frosh in 2 less games than Trevor Lawrence (36 and 8) did as a soph— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 7, 2023
They played each other in 2019. Howell had 2TD’s and 0 INT’s and UNC lost by 1 to #1 Clemson
Dotson with the simple sideline hook that was 10 yds and he turns it into 24 yds. Dotson, McLaurin, and Samuel all have the ability to gain major YAC. And now, they have a QB with the arm to make it possible on any given play. https://t.co/EReuS3HIDH— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) May 7, 2023
Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/GG6aKnMSj4— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 7, 2023
Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell thread of his underrated mobility & playmaking moments: pic.twitter.com/AePz2ScBUl— selltheteam25 (@selltheteam25) May 7, 2023
May 7, 2023
May 7, 2023
REPORT: According to sources with knowledge of the #Commanders' draft process, Washington’s scouts gave Sam Howell a grade that equated to a second-round pick, per @john_keim of ESPN.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 7, 2023
“Some of them gave him a third-round equivalent but others had him in the late first. One… pic.twitter.com/CmSFMQs45h
REPORT: The #Commanders weren’t tempted to pick Kentucky's Will Levis because they are “all in” on Sam Howell, per ESPN.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 7, 2023
One team source said the only quarterback who would have tempted Washington was Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, per @john_keim, but only if Hooker was there when… pic.twitter.com/kgHA5PkKjm
Wow, this is a good article! https://t.co/UDuB5oGQer— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 7, 2023
A message from some of @thehogfarmers cancer warriors to Chase Roullier, who was recently released by the Washington #Commanders:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 7, 2023
Shows how much Chase meant to the community not just in the field but off the field. Changing the lives of many kids battling childhood cancer❤️ pic.twitter.com/gIaqeW31Uv
Who's winning Defensive Rookie of the Year?@TampaBayTre's top candidates pic.twitter.com/wAFpCmW5yd— PFF (@PFF) May 7, 2023
My takeaway from this?— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 8, 2023
Forbes should get a baptism by fire at training camp.
McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel should give him some quality work this summer. #HTTC https://t.co/5tm3Ejzo6b
With the great @Fsmoot21SeanT on Emmanuel Forbes. Why he’s not worried about Forbes’ weight; how he survived as a thinner corner. What he loves about him. Also talk Quan Martin. Fred is always fun. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/q3ayTcdH76— John Keim (@john_keim) May 7, 2023
Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis turning heads in return to workouts:https://t.co/To10v3mkfP— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 7, 2023
This is what an NFL LB prospect would look like if they tested at the average for every metric.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 8, 2023
If we look solely at rostered LB, you'll get an average RAS of 7.67, but if a player had the average of every metric, compared to rostered LBs, it's 8.69. pic.twitter.com/VCH2rHLXeK
This is what an NFL DE prospect would look like if they tested at the average for every metric.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 7, 2023
If we look solely at rostered DE, you'll get an average RAS of 7.46, but if a player had the average in every metric, compared to rostered DEs, it's 8.50. https://t.co/axzaqcXjT8 pic.twitter.com/GlMILlhdso
This is what an NFL WR prospect would look like if they tested at the average for every metric.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 8, 2023
If we look solely at rostered WR, you'll get an average RAS of 7.15, but if a player had the average of every metric, compared to rostered WRs, it's 7.98. pic.twitter.com/vyrgooJurQ
Let’s Go!! #HU pic.twitter.com/8fzAbqJR1N— Kyshoen Jarrett (@Ky3fOUR) May 7, 2023
I deadass didn’t watch anything Football till week one of last year after this, needed a break pic.twitter.com/PtNBFWhKzb https://t.co/LrztGmIkuc— ̷ ̷ ̷ (@Theylovelus) May 7, 2023
When the team you own heads to OT after blowing a 4Q lead. pic.twitter.com/x2tICxI3Rd— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 7, 2023
ANOTHER JOSH HARRIS SWEEP!!! pic.twitter.com/43c8kNzCLN— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 7, 2023
Two games. Two days. Two lead-taking homers to battle back in the 9th inning. pic.twitter.com/xIP106dNRT— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 7, 2023
May 7, 2023
The original trailer for STAR WARS in 1977. pic.twitter.com/hrnPuptSMS— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 7, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...