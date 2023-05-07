The 5 O’Clock Club: Who in the Commanders organization would you want to have drinks with at 5 o’clock?

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

NFL football has different appeals for different people.

For example, I saw a poll the other day that asked what people’s favorite offseason NFL event is. From the available list, I chose the preseason games, which I thought was a no-brainer. What I care about most is watching football. I was shocked to see that the most popular answer (by a huge margin) was the draft.

Someone else asked on Twitter recently what job people would like to have if they were employed by an NFL team. I responded that I’d like to be the Salary Cap Guru. Some other people answered that they wanted to be cheerleaders, sales reps for corporate suites, strength and conditioning coaches, position coaches, equipment managers, communications specialists, or accountants.

I love watching football games, but what I love is the emotion of the game. I don’t watch a game and evaluate the technical aspects of whether the right guard had good hand placement and good footwork. Before I started reading Hogs Haven when I was in my 50s, it never occurred to me that any fans cared about such things.

What I’m getting at, is that fans are drawn to a variety of different aspects of the game and everything that surrounds it.

It made me wonder who you might choose to spend time with over drinks if you could pick someone from the organization (excluding players).

You might choose to talk to someone who could explain an area that you have interest in (for example, I might pick the salary cap guy).

You might talk to someone who shares your passion (say, the strength and conditioning coach or the head of advertising).

You might simply be drawn to someone because you’d like to be seen with him or her, or be able to tell people you had drinks with that individual.

You might want to get together with the person that you really dislike so you can explain to the guy just how bad he is at his job, or you want to be entertained by his rationalizations about his performance.

Whatever motivates you is really up to you.

I can’t list every person in the franchise for you to choose from, but I’ve selected 25 individuals across a range of roles in the Washington franchise. I invite you to vote in the poll, but more importantly, to tell us in the comments who you choose (even if that person is not listed in my poll) and WHY you chose them.