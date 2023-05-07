All aTwitter: 7 May 2023 - Commanders Twitter shows why the national media has got it all wrong on Sam Howell

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Goodbye message from Chase Roullier (via his IG account - https://t.co/XwJjZXaCmW) pic.twitter.com/mdLzVzU8qf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2023
Introducing the Class of 2023 pic.twitter.com/m1nbsuoUMs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 6, 2023
The Commanders gave out the fewest total guarantees of any team in the NFL in free agency in 2022 at just over $22 million.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 6, 2023
This year so far they are again on pace to be one of the lowest in guarantees in the league to free agents.
A lot of Kendall Fuller cut talk. Weird. I get you drafted Forbes, and have BSJ, but Fuller had a really good season last year. Still only 28, not super expensive. Cutting Fuller does not make the football team better.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) May 6, 2023
Sometimes the NFL gets it wrong, this could be one of those occasions.— Wyatt (@WyattB_FF) May 6, 2023
Sam Howell in college:
-91.6 PFF passing grade as a sophomore.
-90.9 PFF rushing grade as a junior.
-Minimum 72% adjusted completion percentage all 3 years. https://t.co/gFTauQg6cW
This guy literally just flicks his wrist... pic.twitter.com/wJJY1s6bMC— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
At this point, this play usually ends up as a sack pic.twitter.com/2z6kTBLsq3— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
Not for Sam I Am pic.twitter.com/gYofQDKP1I— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
This kind of DOT is QB1 material. pic.twitter.com/z8rfFdftWV— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
If my QB1 can make plays like this, sign me up! pic.twitter.com/v4YQBFBtT1— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
"But can he do it in the NFL?" We don't have to find out! pic.twitter.com/qW0NwSKjRr— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
Yeah it’s preseason but Sam Howell was going through his progressions on plays and his playmaking ability with his arm has me excited for his future. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/M3FxcvEPAc— Zac (@DCzWall) August 14, 2022
Speaking of should-have-been-TDs... pic.twitter.com/RVkpa4cO5m— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) May 5, 2023
Sam Howell is a Mack Truck— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/YFpJWSXOma
People have to remember he needed some work and he did it. But what we saw in December is not what we saw in august. Credit to him and coaches for how he progressed.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 6, 2023
There were tweets about this yesterday, but this story adds a bit more depth and context than I've seen in other places. https://t.co/dsEOcTBTNq— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 6, 2023
"This is Jeffrey Bezos. We can't sign him, but we can recreate him in the aggregate." https://t.co/ICkIvP2tCZ pic.twitter.com/Z2077K0dE0— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) May 6, 2023
I know it’s a lot but it’s now or we’re stuck with the generic Snyder name for good. https://t.co/GeYtv7Qzfr— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) May 6, 2023
The most improved offensive lines after the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/5g0zPQW6kf— PFF (@PFF) May 6, 2023
Earlier this week an NFL front office executive told us the 40-yard dash will be become obsolete thanks to player tracking data. I talk about why in this clip.— Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) May 6, 2023
Hear the entire interview https://t.co/GahcGz2kWz pic.twitter.com/eQkdpvNSuG
Former Dallas Cowboys NFL Pro Bowl DE and UFC fighter Greg Hardy, says he's now working at Walmart… he made nearly $24M playing in the league pic.twitter.com/ikw7Ysbdhp— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 6, 2023
.@WWE has reported a first-quarter income of $297.6 million and a net income of 43 cents per share— Sportico (@Sportico) May 6, 2023
Wall Street estimates in what’s expected to be one of its final periods as an independent companyhttps://t.co/heWvjfeDRs
Kentucky Derby Day and I'm pondering horse names based on the Commanders' all-time universe.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2023
"Damn Good Culture"
"Position Flex"
"Sandy Baby"
"You Like That"
"Southeast Jerome"
"Dumfries"
"Where's Ricky Sanders"
"Maroon & Black"
"Indemnification"
"All in"
"Bored broke back"
My wife recorded the coronation on two channels. She just turned on two TVs to watch the coronation. She’s treating the TVs like it’s NFL Sunday.— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 6, 2023
I don't know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels pic.twitter.com/uuchDtfi2S— Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) May 6, 2023
