The 5 O’Clock Club: The Commanders’ most underpaid player

Looking at the list of Washington Commanders players sorted by salary, I’m trying to find the one who is most underpaid relative to his contribution to the team.

Here are my candidates (figures shown are 2023 cap hits, per Over the Cap):

In compiling my list, I have excluded any players who are in the first 3 years of their NFL contracts since those salaries are set by the CBA and teams are prohibited from extending or renegotiating until after the player has completed 3 accrued seasons.

On the list above, Gibson, Curl, Smith-Williams, and Toohill are all in the 4th year of their rookie contracts and are eligible for extensions. Reaves is currently on an RFA tender, but the team has the option of replacing that with a negotiated long-term contract. Efe Obada, of course, was signed (and re-signed) as a veteran free agent.

If you think I’ve missed a player who obviously should have been listed, feel free to make your case in the comments section.