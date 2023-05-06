All aTwitter: 6 May 2023 - Commanders UDFA success stories and a sad goodbye

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Thank you @NFLPA for this award. I promise to continue to raise awareness & funds for cancer research & care. Because we can all agree #cancersucks #cancersurvivor https://t.co/5ntckUVg7B— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) May 5, 2023
Behind the scenes of our day at the Pentagon@DeptofDefense | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/shPAsEXnXV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023
C Chase Roullier has been released. The release has a post June 1st designation.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 5, 2023
It’s a sad day for me folks. Chase Roullier was one of my favorite players.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 5, 2023
We’re gonna miss you big guy! Best of luck to you in your future endeavors. https://t.co/9ZTZmdBHU1
Chase Roullier is more than a cap number. One of the most underrated players on this team since arriving as a 2017 sixth-round pick. Started 63 games, though, only 10 the past two years because of significant injuries. OL suffered accordingly. Enjoyed chatting with him over the…— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 5, 2023
Roullier needs to get back into football shape, but he's healthy and wants to keep playing.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 5, 2023
I would like to say huge thank you to all Washington fans and media that have supported Chase during his 6 years. It started with a love affair with a 6th rounder, and unfortunately ended this way. A special thanks to the @TheHogfarmers for all the love and support for Chase 1/2— BourbondyandGold (@OLineAdvocate73) May 5, 2023
And my family. Chase isn’t on SM so I’ll say goodbye for him. It’s been quite an experience for a young man from Minneapolis. Thanks again for the memories and I’m sure he wishes nothing but the best for his former teammates— BourbondyandGold (@OLineAdvocate73) May 5, 2023
For your contributions on and off the field— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 5, 2023
Thank you, Chase pic.twitter.com/FmvgdxeG4O
2019 to three years later. To my undrafted guys who are starting up, it doesn’t matter if they don’t believe. As long as you do, you’ll find a way. Write your own story!— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) May 5, 2023
LUV❤️,
An UDFA pic.twitter.com/yGZ5mNZs9R
WATCH: Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson surprised his second grade teacher in Prince George’s County.— NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) May 5, 2023
News4’s Eun Yang shares the hugs, memories and stories behind the special visit. https://t.co/1mgN62Revg pic.twitter.com/wum6JlQmnh
"When I was there when I was talking to him [Bieniemy], it just felt right"@PaycorInc | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023
Here's something to know about Chris Rodriguez: according to PFF, almost two-thirds of his career rushing yards were generated after contact with 161 missed tackles forced.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 5, 2023
I’m not drafting / signing a good lineman with the idea of playing then at another spot in case someone gets hurt. I want them staying where they’re best.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 5, 2023
Trent Williams can be a really good guard, but are you kicking him inside b/c you’re thin at OL and your LG just got hurt? https://t.co/3lp4G15xdz
Last year, Commanders had four centers in Roullier (29), Martin (29), Larsen (31) and Schweitzer (29).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 5, 2023
In Feb., Ron Rivera said he wanted to get younger at center bc of injuries over the last two years.
This year, they could have Gates (27), Stromberg (23) and Larsen (32).
In video form with @RealBramW as we discuss the next steps for the Commanders. Sam Howell. OL; LB; TE. More. Also some quick ownership and RFK updates. Steps in right direction; awful long way to go. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/S22AcTVztb— John Keim (@john_keim) May 5, 2023
Episode 566 - Guest: @MathBomb on #Commanders' many draft picks who excel in Relative Athletic Score (#RAS), which he created & has revolutionized #NFLDraft analysis.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 5, 2023
I also discuss Josh Harris group news, stadium/DC news & wild wins for #Nats & #Orioles.https://t.co/bkYwsDFfZy
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is part of the growing list of known limited partners behind Josh Harris' effort to purchase the Commanders, @FOS confirmed. (h/t @MarkMaske)— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 5, 2023
The others:
Mitchell Rales
Magic Johnson
Mark Ein
Alejandro Santo Domingo
Mitchell Morgan
Fun facts: One of Josh Harris's LPs is connected to 2 royal families.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 4, 2023
Alejandro Santo Domingo is married to Lady Charlotte Wellesley, the daughter of the 9th Duke of Wellington. Santo Domingo's niece, Tatiana Santo Domingo, is married to Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco.…
Like any good leader would do, sit back and observe the culture, then make moves. This is a good read from AJ ⬇️ https://t.co/UVistJSpHC pic.twitter.com/bcgeWtm0Bs— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 5, 2023
I get it with the football guys, but it's pretty clear Wright is inept.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 5, 2023
Ironically, this article is hurting the probability they’ll change the name again with those god awful suggestions. https://t.co/rnpbwJN23d— Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 5, 2023
The Commanders have tried to lobby for RFK legislation in omnibus bills in the past. Don't expect that to change.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 4, 2023
There is no way the future of the world economy and the Commanders stadium should be in the same bill, but here we are!
Full seg: https://t.co/Hm9TvKIJiD pic.twitter.com/9NdQ6hVdOb
C.J. Stroud’s score on the S2 test ultimately didn’t hurt his draft position, but @ConorOrr says the ordeal is proof quarterbacks should stop taking the test https://t.co/knbBr2rU8P— The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 5, 2023
This is just an absurdly off-base representation of what the S2 is.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 5, 2023
S2 is a cognitive function test. It’s not an intelligence test. Comparing it to the SAT, Wonderlic, etc says more about the take/writer than it does the test. https://t.co/CRBj3QZfTn
There are real questions about data privacy. There are real questions about how much data teams really need.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 5, 2023
There were also real, societal concerns about previous tests. The S2 is none of those things. It also isn’t the end all, be all a lot of people made it out to be.
The S2 is the single most useful test I’ve heard about, specifically for QB’s. That doesn’t mean a player can’t score horribly because they’re tired when they take it, and that there is close to a 100% correlation of score and success.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 5, 2023
Context matters. End of tweets.
Will McDonald IV worked at McDonalds as a teenager. At the end of his shift, belly full of cheeseburgers, he’d sleep in his car for a few hours before school.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 5, 2023
Years later, he became a first-round NFL Draft pick.
This is his story.
✍️ @ZackBlatthttps://t.co/0zEKNi96JG
OOOOOOWEEEEE've missed that sound@JasonMcCourty's top 5 OooWee breakout candidates for 2023— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 5, 2023
⭐ Devon Witherspoon @Seahawks
⭐ Emmanuel Forbes @Commanders
⭐ Drew Sanders @Broncos
⭐ Owen Pappoe @AZCardinals
⭐ Mekhi Garner @Eagles pic.twitter.com/dwxb1HJZam
Couple of those QB's haven't thrown one pass in the NFL yet but SH is the worst #HTTC https://t.co/Mpl42EcPa8— Commando G (@ICre8SportsTalk) May 5, 2023
The former Washington tight end is getting another NFL chance. https://t.co/8hHS1FSKaF— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 5, 2023
Good news: The #49ers are giving undrafted WR Isaiah Winstead a chance in the NFL.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2023
Winstead recently went viral on social media by posting highlights displaying his shiftiness at 6'4, 210.
A couple of days later? the 49ers sign him.https://t.co/6PyZXeX9H9 pic.twitter.com/xHdtxXyxxw
If the truth about the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation ever comes out, the NFL might be compelled to make dramatic changes to its hiring cycle, perhaps delaying all head-coaching interviews until after the Super Bowl. https://t.co/dbr5njHYA1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 4, 2023
Construction on New Bills Stadium will begin immediately— Sportico (@Sportico) May 4, 2023
The Erie County Legislature approved the $1.54 billion for a 30-year lease to be built across from Highmark Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LQq05OIR75
Last August, @WashSpirit star Trinity Rodman became the highest paid player in the NWSL.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 4, 2023
Trinity said, "I'm hoping that was the opening for more players to get paid the way that I'm getting paid. At the end of the day, getting paid more money doesn't define who you are." pic.twitter.com/FgVisPyB79
Well now you're just showing off @larrycollmus— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 4, 2023
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/bRb0Abo1FO
