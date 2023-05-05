Update: The Washington Commanders have released Chase Roullier

Officially official:

C Chase Roullier has been released. The release has a post June 1st designation. — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 5, 2023

The Washington Commanders have reportedly released veteran center Chase Roullier with a June 1st designation. They have been telegraphing this move since free agency opened and they signed former New York Giants center Nick Gates. They also drafted Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg in the 3rd round. Head Coach Ron Rivera talked about competition at the position between Gates and Stromberg, while the last report on Roullier was that the team was waiting on MRI results.

Chase Roullier was drafted in the 6th round in 2017, and has start 63 of the 69 games he has played. He started 7 games in his rookie season, and was the team’s starter going forward. Roullier agreed to a 4-year, $40.5 million contract extension after his first season playing for Ron Rivera. He suffered a broken fibula in Week 8 of the following season. Roullier returned last season, but suffered a knee injury on the second-to-last play of a Week 2 loss vs the Lions.