All aTwitter: 5 May 2023 - More billionaires identified in the Commanders ownership group

The boys welcome @emmanuelforbes7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023
An inside look at Emmanuel's first days as a Commander
what a baller— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023
every pick 6 from @emmanuelforbes7's career at @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/EK88vpVMWS
NEWS: The Josh Harris group is adding Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family to the investor group seeking to purchase the Commanders, source confirms (@Sportico— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 4, 2023
1st).
The Domingo family, one of the wealthiest in South America, is worth $12.1B per Bloomberg
https://t.co/OryDVxbgJd pic.twitter.com/oIvK3XefvO— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 4, 2023
The Santo Domingo family adding to the Commanders ownership is worth $12.2B— Sportico (@Sportico) May 4, 2023
The family’s portfolio includes stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev, Chilean bank Corpbanca and Spanish bank Inmobiliaria Colonial
Alejandro is also a managing director at Quadrant Capital Advisors pic.twitter.com/URG1nHPMe5
It’s unclear how much money Morgan or the Santo Domingo family will contribute to the bid. https://t.co/Nr42hMsoOX— Sportico (@Sportico) May 4, 2023
This is the first sports team to sell for north of $6B. These groups are going to start becoming normal, as teams sell. The days of a single owner, or a vast majority owner, are likely in the past. And the NFL needs to change their rules for purchase. https://t.co/L0xTyYaROj— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) May 4, 2023
Not only that, but access to capital is going to be needed if they don’t get the public funds for stadium and headquarters. It’s $6B + probably another $4-5B. https://t.co/RDKLwsbhWB— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 4, 2023
https://t.co/1oMpGOoPb0 pic.twitter.com/jJGIVcrWZQ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 4, 2023
In regard to next steps post-sale, it appears that a new stadium will be a primary focus.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 4, 2023
Also, you'd think with Jason Wright so deep in stadium negotiations, he isn't going anywhere.
Credit: Washington Posthttps://t.co/tf5XrwKSjL pic.twitter.com/7e1g67uwbx
RFK site gaining momentum— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) May 4, 2023
For the first time Congress signals willingness to return the RFK site to DC, which would clear the way for @Commanders return to the District.
"There’s no reason the federal government should control access to so much land."https://t.co/ws2eLe8Ezl
Jason Wright:— Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 3, 2023
Pros:
-friendly face, affable person
-not Bruce Allen
-seems to care
Cons:
-deflected for Dan
-Commanders botched rebrand
-misuses Sean Taylor tributes to save face
-doesn’t seem to know much team history, which really showed during the rebrand https://t.co/3v7g7YgCJO
Braeden Daniels / Tackle and Guard— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
6’4 / 297lbs / #71
Braeden is a Raw but aggressive prospect that can be played anywhere on the Oline. Here we see Braeden take the Hands of the DE and throw them down. Forcing the DE to the ground. Then Braeden buried him! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/99KVYf9nMw
Braeden Daniels wins this PassBlock rep after some serious hand fighting.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
Again Braeden snaps the DEs hands down but it only knocks the DE off balance. Braeden then takes control of the Rep and finishes him off. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UxEMGck3wy
Braeden Daniels picking up a Stunt from the DE and DT.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
Braeden seems to expect the stunt, footwork is smooth and clean. Also has perfect hand placement on the DT, right in the chest. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ScgZRoBYm7
Something to work on for Braeden Daniels, quick footwork in recovery.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
Here we see Braeden get beat with a swat move to the inside. Braeden recovers too late in his footwork to stop the DEs rush.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/5eoRRvRAZJ
Pay close attention to #71 here.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
This is Braeden Daniels at his best, these quick drive or inline blocks are his specialty.
Here we see Braeden completely drive the DE out of the play, would’ve been an easy TD.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/pNFiu4erDG
Braeden Daniels picks up the Stuntin DT on this Blitz by the defense.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
Here we get to see Braedens footwork and hand usage up close and personal.
Initially does a good job of kicking back with the DE but his hand placement is poor. Leading to the pressure. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/USnu58XPJJ
It’s 4th and 1 for the Offense.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
So they run right behind Braeden Daniels and for good reason, drive blocking is his forte.
Here we see Braeden and the Left side of the Oline completely wash the defenders down. Leading to a gaping hole for the 1st down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RzZsIg6cKl
Braeden Daniels in Pass Pro on the Edge defender.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
We get to see Braedens hand usage and footwork working well vs the Edge. You love to see the reengagement of his hands while his feet are shifting. Pro rep. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Fsl82vDldz
More hand fighting for Braeden Daniels and this one was particularly more violent than the others. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ilaKNmKlPV— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
Lastly, Braeden Daniels showing that he can pick up inside pass rush moves.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023
The DE tries a Rip move to the Inside but Braeden perfectly gets his hands under the arm and slides to his right. Blocking the DEs rush. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kCFh6YbR8c
️The Commanders' draft and roster deep dive w/ Logan Paulsen. Don't miss out.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 3, 2023
* Emmanuel Forbes's tape & value
* My position flex therapy session
* Lining up 3 CB/3 safety lineups
* Center spending, RB room, getting edge-y.
+ Some sale talk, UDFAs https://t.co/cJlgoL0YKP
The Athletic's post-draft NFL Power Rankings put the Commanders 27th.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 4, 2023
Twenty-seventh?! For a team that went 8-8-1 and got better? That's a big ol' nope from me.
Full segment: https://t.co/iAQteugAKm pic.twitter.com/MWQY73KrMC
The Love contract with the #Packers is something we never see. Its a total hedge. Basically a bet against yourself.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 4, 2023
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023
Titans rookie Peter Skoronski says that at a Combine interview with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Smith told him, "You're really boring me. Your answers are so boring." https://t.co/PzcqVdjQUz— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 4, 2023
No Washington Commanders rookies as expected. Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., and Sam Howell were invited last year. https://t.co/k70lq7XLRW— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 4, 2023
Not signed by the Commanthers. https://t.co/glAZjxmPAb— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 4, 2023
Just realized DJ Swearinger may win a Championship in Washington after all… good luck my dude. #Defenders— WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) May 4, 2023
