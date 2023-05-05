All aTwitter: 5 May 2023 - More billionaires identified in the Commanders ownership group

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The boys welcome @emmanuelforbes7



An inside look at Emmanuel's first days as a Commander — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023

what a baller



every pick 6 from @emmanuelforbes7's career at @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/EK88vpVMWS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023

NEWS: The Josh Harris group is adding Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family to the investor group seeking to purchase the Commanders, source confirms (@Sportico

1st).



The Domingo family, one of the wealthiest in South America, is worth $12.1B per Bloomberg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 4, 2023

The Santo Domingo family adding to the Commanders ownership is worth $12.2B



The family’s portfolio includes stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev, Chilean bank Corpbanca and Spanish bank Inmobiliaria Colonial



Alejandro is also a managing director at Quadrant Capital Advisors pic.twitter.com/URG1nHPMe5 — Sportico (@Sportico) May 4, 2023

It’s unclear how much money Morgan or the Santo Domingo family will contribute to the bid. https://t.co/Nr42hMsoOX — Sportico (@Sportico) May 4, 2023

This is the first sports team to sell for north of $6B. These groups are going to start becoming normal, as teams sell. The days of a single owner, or a vast majority owner, are likely in the past. And the NFL needs to change their rules for purchase. https://t.co/L0xTyYaROj — Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) May 4, 2023

Not only that, but access to capital is going to be needed if they don’t get the public funds for stadium and headquarters. It’s $6B + probably another $4-5B. https://t.co/RDKLwsbhWB — Marshall (@EstCommand) May 4, 2023

In regard to next steps post-sale, it appears that a new stadium will be a primary focus.



Also, you'd think with Jason Wright so deep in stadium negotiations, he isn't going anywhere.



Credit: Washington Posthttps://t.co/tf5XrwKSjL pic.twitter.com/7e1g67uwbx — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 4, 2023

RFK site gaining momentum

For the first time Congress signals willingness to return the RFK site to DC, which would clear the way for @Commanders return to the District.



"There’s no reason the federal government should control access to so much land."https://t.co/ws2eLe8Ezl — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) May 4, 2023

Jason Wright:



Pros:

-friendly face, affable person

-not Bruce Allen

-seems to care



Cons:

-deflected for Dan

-Commanders botched rebrand

-misuses Sean Taylor tributes to save face

-doesn’t seem to know much team history, which really showed during the rebrand https://t.co/3v7g7YgCJO — Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 3, 2023

Braeden Daniels / Tackle and Guard



6’4 / 297lbs / #71



Braeden is a Raw but aggressive prospect that can be played anywhere on the Oline. Here we see Braeden take the Hands of the DE and throw them down. Forcing the DE to the ground. Then Braeden buried him! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/99KVYf9nMw — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Braeden Daniels wins this PassBlock rep after some serious hand fighting.



Again Braeden snaps the DEs hands down but it only knocks the DE off balance. Braeden then takes control of the Rep and finishes him off. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UxEMGck3wy — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Braeden Daniels picking up a Stunt from the DE and DT.



Braeden seems to expect the stunt, footwork is smooth and clean. Also has perfect hand placement on the DT, right in the chest. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ScgZRoBYm7 — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Something to work on for Braeden Daniels, quick footwork in recovery.



Here we see Braeden get beat with a swat move to the inside. Braeden recovers too late in his footwork to stop the DEs rush.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/5eoRRvRAZJ — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Pay close attention to #71 here.



This is Braeden Daniels at his best, these quick drive or inline blocks are his specialty.



Here we see Braeden completely drive the DE out of the play, would’ve been an easy TD.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/pNFiu4erDG — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Braeden Daniels picks up the Stuntin DT on this Blitz by the defense.



Here we get to see Braedens footwork and hand usage up close and personal.



Initially does a good job of kicking back with the DE but his hand placement is poor. Leading to the pressure. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/USnu58XPJJ — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

It’s 4th and 1 for the Offense.



So they run right behind Braeden Daniels and for good reason, drive blocking is his forte.



Here we see Braeden and the Left side of the Oline completely wash the defenders down. Leading to a gaping hole for the 1st down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RzZsIg6cKl — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Braeden Daniels in Pass Pro on the Edge defender.



We get to see Braedens hand usage and footwork working well vs the Edge. You love to see the reengagement of his hands while his feet are shifting. Pro rep. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Fsl82vDldz — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

More hand fighting for Braeden Daniels and this one was particularly more violent than the others. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ilaKNmKlPV — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

Lastly, Braeden Daniels showing that he can pick up inside pass rush moves.



The DE tries a Rip move to the Inside but Braeden perfectly gets his hands under the arm and slides to his right. Blocking the DEs rush. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kCFh6YbR8c — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) May 4, 2023

️The Commanders' draft and roster deep dive w/ Logan Paulsen. Don't miss out.



* Emmanuel Forbes's tape & value

* My position flex therapy session

* Lining up 3 CB/3 safety lineups

* Center spending, RB room, getting edge-y.



+ Some sale talk, UDFAs https://t.co/cJlgoL0YKP — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 3, 2023

The Athletic's post-draft NFL Power Rankings put the Commanders 27th.



Twenty-seventh?! For a team that went 8-8-1 and got better? That's a big ol' nope from me.



Full segment: https://t.co/iAQteugAKm pic.twitter.com/MWQY73KrMC — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 4, 2023

The Love contract with the #Packers is something we never see. Its a total hedge. Basically a bet against yourself. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 4, 2023

Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

Titans rookie Peter Skoronski says that at a Combine interview with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Smith told him, "You're really boring me. Your answers are so boring." https://t.co/PzcqVdjQUz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 4, 2023

No Washington Commanders rookies as expected. Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., and Sam Howell were invited last year. https://t.co/k70lq7XLRW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 4, 2023

Not signed by the Commanthers. https://t.co/glAZjxmPAb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 4, 2023

Just realized DJ Swearinger may win a Championship in Washington after all… good luck my dude. #Defenders — WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) May 4, 2023

