The 5 O’Clock Club: Which draft pick would you steal from an NFC East rival?

By Bill-in-Bangkok
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

Hogs Haven recently published an article that...(gag)...praised Eagles GM Howie Roseman. It’s not my fault; I didn’t write it.

Still, the Eagles undoubtedly had a good draft, and Hogs Haven isn’t the only place to have published fawning reviews of what they accomplished last weekend.

But the Eagles didn’t corner the market on good draft picks. The Giants, in particular, also seemed to execute a good plan. Jerry Jones was, as usual, Jerry Jones, and the Cowboys continue to be built in his image.

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

I thought it would be fun to figure out which draft pick you would steal from one of our division rivals to put onto the Commanders roster.

As always, if you think I’ve missed an obvious player who should have been listed in the poll, make your case in the comments section.

Poll

If you could steal one a recent draft pick from an NFC East rival for the Commanders’ roster, who would it be?

view results
  • 33%
    Rd 1 - Eagles - DT Jalen Carter
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Rd 1 - Giants - CB Deonte Banks
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Rd 2 - Eagles - LB Nolan Smith
    (3 votes)
  • 22%
    Rd 2 - Giants - OC John Michael Schmitz
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Rd 2 - Cowboys - TE Luke Schoonmaker
    (0 votes)
  • 11%
    Rd 3 - Cowboys - LB DeMarvion Overshown
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Rd 4 - Cowboys - EDGE Viliami Fehoko
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rd 5 - Giants - RB Eric Gray
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rd 6 - Eagles - QB Tanner McGee
    (0 votes)
9 votes total

