The 5 O’Clock Club: Which draft pick would you steal from an NFC East rival?

Hogs Haven recently published an article that...(gag)...praised Eagles GM Howie Roseman. It’s not my fault; I didn’t write it.

Still, the Eagles undoubtedly had a good draft, and Hogs Haven isn’t the only place to have published fawning reviews of what they accomplished last weekend.

Some NFL executives around the league are getting "annoyed" with how much praise #Eagles Howie Roseman has been receiving during the Draft, per @PSchrags



But the Eagles didn’t corner the market on good draft picks. The Giants, in particular, also seemed to execute a good plan. Jerry Jones was, as usual, Jerry Jones, and the Cowboys continue to be built in his image.

I thought it would be fun to figure out which draft pick you would steal from one of our division rivals to put onto the Commanders roster.

As always, if you think I’ve missed an obvious player who should have been listed in the poll, make your case in the comments section.