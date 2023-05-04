All aTwitter: 4 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
QOTD: What stadium job would you work?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023
Find your answer this Saturday at the @FedExField job fair ⤵️
Coach Rivera gives an inside look at what Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin bring to the table ⤵️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 3, 2023
The #Commanders picking Emmanuel Forbes has been compared to one of the worst #NFLDraft decisions in history.https://t.co/fcV8EaMmnm— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) May 3, 2023
. @HailStateFB CB Emmanuel Forbes wakes up with GMFB to talk about how his receiver background benefits him, responds to those who question his size, and growing up with 8 siblings pic.twitter.com/LwlGXN3Tud— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 21, 2023
Video of @JasonMcCourty talking about @Commanders rookie CB @emmanuelforbes7 compared to @MarkMcMillian29 on @gmfb https://t.co/9oXIhuOB2l pic.twitter.com/uSYICm5l6r— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 2, 2023
Another protector up front @PaycorInc | @Stromburski pic.twitter.com/g9B5OzQQ88— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 3, 2023
The 3rd round of the draft has been good to the @Commanders. Over the past five drafts they’ve selected.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) May 3, 2023
Terry McLaurin - 2019
Antonio Gibson - 2020
Benji St-Juste - 2021
Dyami Brown - 2021
Brian Robinson Jr. - 2022
This year they took O-Lineman Ricky Stromberg in RD-3. pic.twitter.com/51RdkWZYEx
Ricky Stromberg was voted the offensive lineman in the SEC, the most competitive conference in the country. The #1 lineman. He probably can play.— Disco (@discoque5) May 3, 2023
CBS Sports NFL Power Ranking has the Commanders at 18. I think this is a very fair assessment pic.twitter.com/0dpJvj8kof— Disco (@discoque5) May 3, 2023
One of the best tacklers among college cornerbacks last year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2023
Hobbies include cutting hair, new team barber? `
Get to know @JartaviusM_@PaycorInc | #HTTC
4 looks good on you @CurtisSamuel4__ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qr931cIyhT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 3, 2023
Just getting into KJ Henry's film, but what stands out early were the alignments that Clemson used him last season to pressure the QB. Has had pass rush reps aligned as the 3, 5, and 0 tech. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/r4Mns7HsJ1— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 3, 2023
Per PFF and a simple eye test the best TE on the Washington Commanders 2022 team was Armani Rogers— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) May 3, 2023
If he takes over the TE spot put the league on notice because EB will let him COOK #HTTC | #TakeCommand
NEW on @FOS: Commanders owner Dan Snyder struggled to get even one state on board for a new stadium. With new ownership on the horizon, Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are expected to be in the mix — and two legislators are seeking to protect VA taxpayers. https://t.co/Hlt5iOuBmM— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 3, 2023
Former #Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci has been invited to #Broncos minicamp. He was the starting QB for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 4, 2023
Hope those escalators are easy to earn. Thats a dud of a deal for him. https://t.co/iMbDALgq8r— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 4, 2023
Because bending over backwards to please a newly-acquired superstar is a proven route to success. https://t.co/x6ZMiA8UaP— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 3, 2023
This is awesome.— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 2, 2023
After not getting drafted in the 1st round, Joey Porter Jr. got an unbelievable pep talk from his Dad, Joey Porter pic.twitter.com/T5fYXxaDHj
My favorite part of this pod: the Texans might have pulled a Montez Sweat.— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) May 2, 2023
The owner might have told them to draft a QB (Stroud), so the coach may have traded back up for the DL they wanted all along (Anderson). Not a winning business model https://t.co/RMDaizhuPz
My oldest set the bar & I followed in her footsteps and today we get to experience graduating together for earning our Master of Science in Psychology #GCU2023 pic.twitter.com/eRdXaW1EEL— Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) May 3, 2023
Josh Harris, managing partner of HBSE, which owns the Devils and 76ers, greeting @NJDevils fans last night outside the player parking lot. pic.twitter.com/VLmduJwD22— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 2, 2023
The life of Jerry Jones is too big for A Football Life. He's getting an entire series. https://t.co/eCj0OHjOJc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2023
