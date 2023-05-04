All aTwitter: 4 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

QOTD: What stadium job would you work?



Find your answer this Saturday at the @FedExField job fair ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2023

Coach Rivera gives an inside look at what Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin bring to the table ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 3, 2023

The #Commanders picking Emmanuel Forbes has been compared to one of the worst #NFLDraft decisions in history.https://t.co/fcV8EaMmnm — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) May 3, 2023

. @HailStateFB CB Emmanuel Forbes wakes up with GMFB to talk about how his receiver background benefits him, responds to those who question his size, and growing up with 8 siblings pic.twitter.com/LwlGXN3Tud — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 21, 2023

The 3rd round of the draft has been good to the @Commanders. Over the past five drafts they’ve selected.



Terry McLaurin - 2019

Antonio Gibson - 2020

Benji St-Juste - 2021

Dyami Brown - 2021

Brian Robinson Jr. - 2022



This year they took O-Lineman Ricky Stromberg in RD-3. pic.twitter.com/51RdkWZYEx — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) May 3, 2023

Ricky Stromberg was voted the offensive lineman in the SEC, the most competitive conference in the country. The #1 lineman. He probably can play. — Disco (@discoque5) May 3, 2023

CBS Sports NFL Power Ranking has the Commanders at 18. I think this is a very fair assessment pic.twitter.com/0dpJvj8kof — Disco (@discoque5) May 3, 2023

One of the best tacklers among college cornerbacks last year

Hobbies include cutting hair, new team barber? `



Get to know @JartaviusM_@PaycorInc | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2023

Just getting into KJ Henry's film, but what stands out early were the alignments that Clemson used him last season to pressure the QB. Has had pass rush reps aligned as the 3, 5, and 0 tech. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/r4Mns7HsJ1 — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 3, 2023

Per PFF and a simple eye test the best TE on the Washington Commanders 2022 team was Armani Rogers



If he takes over the TE spot put the league on notice because EB will let him COOK #HTTC | #TakeCommand — Commandalorian (@Commandalore) May 3, 2023

NEW on @FOS: Commanders owner Dan Snyder struggled to get even one state on board for a new stadium. With new ownership on the horizon, Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are expected to be in the mix — and two legislators are seeking to protect VA taxpayers. https://t.co/Hlt5iOuBmM — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 3, 2023

Former #Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci has been invited to #Broncos minicamp. He was the starting QB for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 4, 2023

Hope those escalators are easy to earn. Thats a dud of a deal for him. https://t.co/iMbDALgq8r — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 4, 2023

Because bending over backwards to please a newly-acquired superstar is a proven route to success. https://t.co/x6ZMiA8UaP — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 3, 2023

This is awesome.



After not getting drafted in the 1st round, Joey Porter Jr. got an unbelievable pep talk from his Dad, Joey Porter pic.twitter.com/T5fYXxaDHj — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 2, 2023

My favorite part of this pod: the Texans might have pulled a Montez Sweat.



The owner might have told them to draft a QB (Stroud), so the coach may have traded back up for the DL they wanted all along (Anderson). Not a winning business model https://t.co/RMDaizhuPz — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) May 2, 2023

My oldest set the bar & I followed in her footsteps and today we get to experience graduating together for earning our Master of Science in Psychology #GCU2023 pic.twitter.com/eRdXaW1EEL — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) May 3, 2023

Josh Harris, managing partner of HBSE, which owns the Devils and 76ers, greeting ⁦@NJDevils⁩ fans last night outside the player parking lot. pic.twitter.com/VLmduJwD22 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 2, 2023

The life of Jerry Jones is too big for A Football Life. He's getting an entire series. https://t.co/eCj0OHjOJc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2023

