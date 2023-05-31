Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for another set of OTA practices. Kam Curl continues to only do individual drills as he tries to get a new deal. UDFA rookie WR/KR Kazmeir Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury and RB Antonio Gibson rode the bike today. Rookie DBs Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin are making plays and frustrating new AHC/OC Eric Bieniemy.
Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell is confident in the huddle; Kendall Fuller hasn’t been moved inside https://t.co/AqluMUJf7x— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 31, 2023
Injured players:
Jamin Davis (knee) and John Ridgeway (pec) doing individual. pic.twitter.com/8VhVGzfLUL— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
WR Kazmeir Allen did not work today because of a hamstring issue. RB Antonio Gibson rode the bike for a bit and did not participate in team drills. LB Jamin Davis (knee) did some work in individual.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 31, 2023
Missing players:
Not at Commanders OTAs today: Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Charles Leno, Kazmeir Allen.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
Kazmeir Allen:
Not seeing wide receiver Kazmeir Allen at practice. Thought he had a nice session last week of what we were able to watch.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 31, 2023
Kazmeir Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
RB drills:
Typical RB drills with Randy Jordan pic.twitter.com/NRah4KxY3g— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 31, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Today in Bieniemy, he made Brian Robinson redo his pre-snap motion. Then after he did it correctly, he made the offense do it again: “Simple shit. This is the shit that’s going to win games,” he said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 31, 2023
Dax Milne vs Rachad Wildgoose:
In man drills, with three WRs going against three DBs, Dax Milne just had a crazy one-handed catch against Rachael Wildgoose. Ran and out and pulled it in with his right hand.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
Kam Curl still “holding out” from team drills:
Kam Curl observing team drills from about 30 yards out.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
Sam Howell ——> Cole Turner:
Howell drops it in the bucket to Cole Turner for about a 30 yard gain. Also nice route by Turner to get open— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 31, 2023
Jacoby Brissett ——> Cole Turner:
Another really good catch from Cole Turner, this time from Brissett for about a 20 yard gain— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 31, 2023
More Sam Howell:
Sam Howell throws during the early filming period pic.twitter.com/HCfJdkdy3M— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
Three throw sequence that embodies a young QB:— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 31, 2023
Sam Howell throws a perfect slot shot to Zion Bowens, then comes back and throws a curl into double coverage to Terry that should’ve been picked, followed by a perfect deep ball to Curtis Hodges … pic.twitter.com/3P7KaQ3ZcM
Up and down day for Sam Howell. Several overthrows on air early then a few dimes, esp to Cole Turner. Couple near-picks in 11-on-11 and at least one actual pick off a tipped pass by Cody Barton. He couldn't score in 2-min drill (1:12 from the 50 w no TOs).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 31, 2023
Quan Martin/Cody Barton:
Quan Martin deflected a Howell pass in 7v7 and Cody Barton dove for the interception.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2023
Cody Barton ends the 7-on-7 series for the starters with an INT off a pass from Howell. Looked like he was targeting Logan Thomas on the play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 31, 2023
Rookie Quan Martin has been everywhere so far today in 7s & before in smaller, more one on one style drills Made 4 pass defenses or breakups that I've seen, including just now jumped/tipped INT to Barton off Howell. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 31, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes vs Jahan Dotson:
Sam Howell has been really sharp today, including a great over the top ball to Cole Turner. But Emmanuel Forbes just had a good read to breakup Howell’s pass to Jahan Dotson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 31, 2023
Oh man..Rookie Emmanuel Forbes just perfectly timed a PBU in front of Jahan Dotson from Sam Howell ..and again just now over McLaurin #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 31, 2023
EB:
“Too many balls on the ground!” Bieniemy yells after Forbes breaks up another pass (this time to McLaurin)— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 31, 2023
Good example of Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style. Early, they practiced jet sweep passes then countered w a jet motion and handoff.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 31, 2023
But EB wants motion to keep getting depth: “Hey, receivers, when you cross the ball, lose ground. You got a guard pulling and a U-TE pulling.” pic.twitter.com/zD3ia7axW0
Jacoby Brissett ——> Curtis Hodges:
A sneaky nice catch by Curtis Hodges for a short TD. Brissett puts it low and left as Hodges turns around — which meant the tall-ass Hodges realllllllly had to stoop to get it — for the score. Hodges will need to do more of that and ought to have the opportunity to do so— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 31, 2023
Brian Robinson:
Brian Robinson hauls in a swing pass and darts down the sideline where he and Emmanuel Forbes would’ve met if this was real action. RBs coach Randy Jordan starts yelling “I CANT WAIT TO SEE IT” which, I’m guessing, means seeing Forbes have to take down a ball-carrier like B-Rob— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 31, 2023
Red zone offense:
Not a great session for starting O red zone. On at least 3 plays Howell likely would have been sacked. On one EB was laying into B Rob for a missed block. Last play Howell connected w Dotson for TD and he came down hard in end zone. Howell would have been sacked on the play— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 31, 2023
Ray Brown visit:
Ray Brown visited camp today. pic.twitter.com/x4Arujtky3— John Keim (@john_keim) May 31, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
Terry McLaurin running zone read in individual drills pic.twitter.com/TSutlK02lP— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 31, 2023
Sam Howell with the fans:
Howell had the opportunity to walk a different route that would let him get into the facility quicker (he had just done a long presser with us after a two-plus hour practice). He instead made a point to stroll through the fans and interact with them all https://t.co/xsJBC3e9gZ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 31, 2023
Notes:
Observations are up, with a focus on Sam Howell.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 31, 2023
Howell: "Obviously, I really don't think I've deserved anything at this point. But I am super thankful to the fans. They've been awesome to me."https://t.co/yxsK1rfIPZ
Rick Snider’s Washington runs down the Washington Commanders second open OTA. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/30vEATWZEj— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 31, 2023
