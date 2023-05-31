All aTwitter: 31 May 2023 - Commanders sign a TE and a Safety with NFL playing experience; Dantzler released

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2023
--Signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon
--Released CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.
--Placed G Andrew Norwell on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List
Washington Commanders S Terrell Burgess (@TiTaniumT98) will wear number 24. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SfbSaYxavC— NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 31, 2023
Is Antonio Gibson changing numbers?— DLoFromCibolo (@DLoFromCibolo) May 31, 2023
no just a case of commanders not having anymore numbers available due to having too many retired numbers. If both were to make the team Burgess would change numbers— NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 31, 2023
Oh ok, sorry I forgot that in preseason an offensive and defensive player can have the same number.— DLoFromCibolo (@DLoFromCibolo) May 31, 2023
That makes 24 #XFL2023 players now signed to #NFL teams.— The Markcast® (@the_markcast) May 30, 2023
The @XFL2023 announced that @XFLVipers tight end Brandon Dillon has signed a contract with the National Football League’s Washington Commanders.#XFL pic.twitter.com/2tWLla78Jf
Washington Commanders TE Brandon Dillon (@B_Dillon44) will wear number 46. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hlpnwJJhUD— NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 31, 2023
Sources: Commanders plan to cut guard Norwell once he passes a physical. Have been saying this for a while, but it's the next step now that they placed him on the PUP list today. Dealing with a Rt Elbow issue. https://t.co/U1vmBbZQsF— John Keim (@john_keim) May 30, 2023
https://t.co/mZ4X2czdkB pic.twitter.com/0ND41ai4JB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2023
.@LoganThomasSr_6 in midseason form pic.twitter.com/GQLwhyNqyR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2023
I now absolutely love Bill Barnwell from ESPN! Ranked us as having the #1 offseason because of Snyder selling!!!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 30, 2023
THIS IS AWESOME pic.twitter.com/NCS7jzMiQ6
️ @ProFootballTalk— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 30, 2023
We’ve all had our fun making jokes about TB12 being the #RaiderNation QB this season and thanks to Mike Florio explaining exactly how this would go down despite being highly unlikely:#NFL pic.twitter.com/ADKNSXD8Jt
"Highlights" from the #Buccaneers QB competition of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 30, 2023
Looks ugly right now.. ♂️
Coach Todd Bowles said they both received equal amount of 1st-team reps.
( @kyle_burger) pic.twitter.com/kt9TG8qb14
QOTD: What actor would play you in a movie? pic.twitter.com/Zjy3ccqzOC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2023
