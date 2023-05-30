Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S4:E16

Tonight, on Offseason On the Brink, the official Commanders offseason show of Hogs Haven, we finish the trial run for our new podcast setup. Kind of like a voluntary workout...of sorts. Let’s see who reports, and who....ummmm...doesn’t.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM. The MJW Fan Club never dies...despite all of Dan Snyder’s attempts to do keep us down. Schedule talk, camp supremacy and defensive coaching excitement.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE!