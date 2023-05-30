All aTwitter: 30 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Seeing the #9/11memorial as well as the memorial to our military’s commitment to service and sacrifice #HorseSoldiers was amazing. Let’s never forget and thank you! https://t.co/vArPsJacCk — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) May 29, 2023

Last week, in partnership with @PepsiCo, @FedExField served as a stop for Rolling Remembrance



This relay helps raise awareness and funds for @FallenPatriots, which provides scholarships and support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty pic.twitter.com/a8LrZ5Yvz7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 29, 2023

Episode 582 - Special #MemorialDay show. Enjoy!



Guest: @TheHowardGutman on what exactly is going on between the Josh Harris group & the NFL. Howard is very familiar w/ the inner workings of what's happening here. #Commanders



Lots on the #Nats & #Orioles.https://t.co/T78Qcup5Gp — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 29, 2023

An article from 2020 where Josh Harris speaks about how ops would run for the 76ers.



Something #HTTC fans can get excited about:



“I think ownership is going to do what it needs to do to stay out of the way and support Doc, Daryl, and Elton with their jobs..” pic.twitter.com/ahs9XOQZ9C — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 29, 2023

"If we want to win, defensive line has to dominate, and that’s just the standard" — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 29, 2023

Running my ass across the field lol https://t.co/tbCp4ER3rl — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) May 29, 2023

While awaiting the next OTA practice: talking more Sam Howell. What really stands out. Ownership. Irsay told us last week what the finance committee wanted to see. A few thoughts. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/65ePeHWnug — John Keim (@john_keim) May 30, 2023

Some thought on the #Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo, and the injury waiver in his contracthttps://t.co/QgOLInG4s3 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 29, 2023

Long-time #Seahawks LB K.J. Wright says that the Russell Wilson-Broncos trade could go down as the "Biggest trade Heist in NFL history."



Wright added that Wilson's legacy is on the line this season.



Wilson and Wright played together for 9 years.https://t.co/Huk7HzSTrN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2023

Going to see more RBs stay four years due to league devaluing the position in draft. Very few go in top two rounds anymore so good backs like Blake Corum can make more NIL money by going back than they’d make as 3rd/4th round picks. Not coming out as junior doesn’t mean they’re… — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 29, 2023

